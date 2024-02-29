Preview: Coyotes Face Maple Leafs in Toronto on Thursday

Feb. 29, 2024 | 5:00 pm MST | Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: Stream Only (Arizona Coyotes App, NHL App, Arizona Sports App)
Arizona Coyotes fans can now watch games anywhere, anytime! Sign up now for Coyotes Central, the team’s brand new direct-to-consumer streaming platform in partnership with Kiswe and Scripps Sports! Subscribe today at https://www.coyotescentral.com.
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- The Arizona Coyotes are set to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, playing in the third game of their current five-game road trip. It also marks the first of back-to-back games, as Arizona plays in Ottawa on Friday night.
It's the second-and-final time Arizona and Toronto will meet this season; The Maple Leafs won 6-3 on Feb. 21 at Mullett Arena, finishing 2-for-5 on the power play.
“They’re a good team, they have really high-end players, and if you give them chances on special teams they’re going to take advantage of it.” forward Jack McBain said. “We need to play a really disciplined game, take care of our end of the puck and play 5-on-5, we’ll be alright.”
Forward Matias Maccelli has recorded a point in each of his last three games, notching two goals and an assist over that span. The 23-year-old has one goal and two assists in three career games against the Maple Leafs.