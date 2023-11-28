Preview: Coyotes Open 5-game Homestand against Lightning on Tuesday

WHERE TO WATCH:
Fresh off a 2-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, the Arizona Coyotes return home to open a five-game homestand beginning with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
Arizona’s next four opponents are four of the past five Stanley Cup winners: Tampa Bay (2020, 2021), Colorado (2022), St. Louis (2019), and Washington (2018). The Coyotes and Lightning meet once more this season, on Jan. 25 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
“I think we must play the same way as we did in Vegas, we played pretty good on defense,” forward Miloš Kelemen said. “It will be another tough game, but it’s a big chance for us to show how good of a team we have here.”
Forward Lawson Crouse is having a November to remember, having recorded all of his team-leading 10 goals this month. He has already set the Coyotes record for most goals in November, and is just two goals shy of setting the franchise record with two games remaining in the month.