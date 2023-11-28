Preview: Coyotes Open 5-game Homestand against Lightning on Tuesday

Andrew McBain and Dale Hawerchuk currently hold the franchise record, with 11 goals in November.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to start tonight following his 34-save shutout against the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights on Saturday. The 26-year-old is 7-3-0 with a 2.64 goals-against average and .919 save percentage this season, and is 1-0-0 against the Lightning in his career, having posted his first-career shutout with a 47-save effort against them last season.

Arizona’s penalty kill has risen from 25th in the league on Nov. 8 to its current spot of 13th with a kill rate of 80.82 percent, and has not allowed a power-play goal in five consecutive games. The Coyotes’ power play, meanwhile, still ranks seventh with a 25.35 success rate, despite not converting with the man advantage since Nov. 16 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We’re working on our fundamentals to make sure we have good puck support in putting pucks at the net, but if you look, the power play around the league, everyone went down a little bit,” head coach André Tourigny said. “I think every PK adjusted, and our PK is better, other PKs in the league have gotten much better, too.”

Forward Matias Maccelli also looks to continue his strong play at home, as he has recorded at least one point in all eight games at Mullett Arena this season. His 13 assists this season lead the team, and he’s currently on pace to finish with 65 points this season which would eclipse his career-best mark of 49 set just last season.

Player to Watch: Certainly Crouse, who’s chasing team history, but also keep an eye on forward Jason Zucker, who has 12 goals and three assists in 19 career games against Tampa Bay.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING

Tampa Bay is playing in the second of back-to-back games, most recently dropping a 4-1 game to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy took the loss in just his second start of the season, allowing three goals on 22 shots.

The Lightning, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, are currently in fourth place in the Atlantic Division and have compiled a 10-7-5 record, including a 4-5-2 mark on the road. Jonas Johansson has done the lion’s share of work early this season while Vasilevskiy was recovering from offseason surgery, and is 8-4-5 with two shutouts, a 3.41 GAA and .894 SV%. The 28-year-old was actually claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in September 2022, but appeared in just one preseason game before being re-claimed by the Avalanche after he was placed back on waivers.

The Lightning bring multiple offensive weapons to the ice with five players having recorded 20-or-more points this season, including Nikita Kucherov’s 36-point output in just 21 games this season. His 36 points lead the league, while his 15 goals are tied with Brock Boeser and Sam Reinhart for the most in the NHL.