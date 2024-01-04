Arizona Coyotes Launch Apparel Collaboration with Bauer Hockey

Coyotes and Doni Nahmias Develop Hockey Apparel Line with Streetwear Edge to Match Custom Bauer Skate Design

20231211_CoyotesxBauer_00-10
By Arizona Coyotes
@ArizonaCoyotes Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 4, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA —The Arizona Coyotes and Bauer Hockey launched today an innovative lifestyle apparel collaboration to accompany a new custom skate design built by the world’s leading hockey brand. The apparel line was designed by Doni Nahmias who was named the team’s Creative Strategist starting this 2023-24 season.

The new limited-edition merchandise will be sold at Coyotes games at Mullett Arena beginning on January 4th, and includes a sweatshirt, sweatpants, lifestyle jersey and a hat. Coyotes players Michael Carcone, Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Travis Dermott, Michael Kesselring, Zach Sanford and Jason Zucker, will wear a new custom design Bauer skate that matches the apparel line, showing their style and an edge of hockey that infuses skate and streetwear trends to the game.

"It’s been an honor to collaborate with a legacy sports brand like Bauer alongside the Arizona Coyotes to raise the profile of hockey in the world of popular culture,” said Doni Nahmias. “In creating this capsule, my aim was to bring a fresh perspective into the sport's design elements." 

The on and off ice elements of the design brings together elements of Nahmias and the heritage of the game of hockey from Bauer. With the athletes wearing the custom matching design skates on-ice, the collaboration between the Coyotes and Bauer also connects the athletes with the fans to celebrate the game and unique styles.

“This is an exciting partnership because it allows us to showcase the game to new fans and offer designs that bring Doni’s California styles to our hockey community,” said Mary-Kay Messier, VP of Global Marketing for Bauer Hockey. “Combining the athletes with opportunities for fans to join in adds a fun element we believe is unique and helps drive an even deeper connection with existing fans, attract new fans and connect all fans to athletes on the ice.”

With the launch, the new apparel lineup will be available for sale only in-arena at Coyotes home games and https://commonhype.com/collections/arizona-coyotes-x-bauer-collection with soon-to-be-announced opportunities to buy online at CoyotesShop.com.

News Feed

coyotes pucks and paws 2024

Arizona Coyotes, Pet Planet to Host Pucks & Paws Night on Jan. 11
coyotes panthers recap 010224

Coyotes Fall to Panthers at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
coyotes panthers preview 010224

Preview: Coyotes Open 5-Game Homestand Against Panthers on Tuesday
coyotes ducks recap 122923

Ingram Earns 4th Shutout of Season as Coyotes Top Ducks 2-0
coyotes ducks preview 122923

Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Friday
skatin for leighton 2024 registration open

Registration Open for 2024 Skatin' For Leighton Presented by Phoenix Children's
coyotes avalanche recap 122723

Coyotes Rally with 5 Straight Goals, Top Avs 5-4 in Overtime
coyotes avalanche preview 122723

Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche at Mullett Arena on Wednesday
coyotes prospects world juniors preview 2024

7 Coyotes Prospects to Represent Their Countries at 2024 World Juniors
coyotes avalanche recap 122323

Coyotes Fall to Avalanche in Final Game of Road Trip
coyotes avalanche preview 122323

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Road Trip in Colorado on Saturday
alex kerfoot making impact on top line 2023

Kerfoot’s Versatility Jump-Starts Top Line, ‘He’s a Swiss-Army Knife’
coyotes sharks recap 122123

Coyotes Top Sharks on Thursday for Fourth Straight Win
coyotes sharks preview 122123

Preview: Coyotes Face Sharks in San Jose on Thursday
yotes notes week 11 2023

Yotes Notes: Perfect Homestand & Delivering Holiday Cheer
coyotes senators recap 121923

Coyotes Score Four Unanswered, Top Senators 4-3 on Tuesday
coyotes senators preview 121923

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Senators on Tuesday
arizona coyotes deliver toys phoenix childrens 2023

Coyotes Players, Alumni Deliver Toys to Phoenix Children's on Monday