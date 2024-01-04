Arizona Coyotes Launch Apparel Collaboration with Bauer Hockey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 4, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA —The Arizona Coyotes and Bauer Hockey launched today an innovative lifestyle apparel collaboration to accompany a new custom skate design built by the world’s leading hockey brand. The apparel line was designed by Doni Nahmias who was named the team’s Creative Strategist starting this 2023-24 season.

The new limited-edition merchandise will be sold at Coyotes games at Mullett Arena beginning on January 4th, and includes a sweatshirt, sweatpants, lifestyle jersey and a hat. Coyotes players Michael Carcone, Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Travis Dermott, Michael Kesselring, Zach Sanford and Jason Zucker, will wear a new custom design Bauer skate that matches the apparel line, showing their style and an edge of hockey that infuses skate and streetwear trends to the game.

"It’s been an honor to collaborate with a legacy sports brand like Bauer alongside the Arizona Coyotes to raise the profile of hockey in the world of popular culture,” said Doni Nahmias. “In creating this capsule, my aim was to bring a fresh perspective into the sport's design elements."

The on and off ice elements of the design brings together elements of Nahmias and the heritage of the game of hockey from Bauer. With the athletes wearing the custom matching design skates on-ice, the collaboration between the Coyotes and Bauer also connects the athletes with the fans to celebrate the game and unique styles.

“This is an exciting partnership because it allows us to showcase the game to new fans and offer designs that bring Doni’s California styles to our hockey community,” said Mary-Kay Messier, VP of Global Marketing for Bauer Hockey. “Combining the athletes with opportunities for fans to join in adds a fun element we believe is unique and helps drive an even deeper connection with existing fans, attract new fans and connect all fans to athletes on the ice.”

With the launch, the new apparel lineup will be available for sale only in-arena at Coyotes home games and https://commonhype.com/collections/arizona-coyotes-x-bauer-collection with soon-to-be-announced opportunities to buy online at CoyotesShop.com.