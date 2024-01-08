Coyotes Fall to Jets at Mullett Arena on Sunday

Guenther’s goal came in his first appearance with the Coyotes this season after recording six goals and nine assists in 33 games last year. The 20-year-old has been a standout player for the Tucson Roadrunners this season in the AHL, leading the team with 28 points in 29 games.

He scored on a broken play in the third period, tucking the puck in from behind the net to make it 4-2 at 12:33 of the third period.

“I thought I skated well tonight, and I was kind of the beneficiary of that,” Guenther said. “I got into the game early. We had a good first shift. Got in on the forecheck, and I think that allowed me to get my nerves down and settle into the game.”

Tourigny agreed.

“He was really, really good,” he said. “He had a spark, he moved his feet, I think he was our best player.”

Forward Justin Kirkland also appeared in his first game with the Coyotes after playing seven with the Anaheim Ducks last season. The 27-year-old finished 6-of-8 in the faceoff circle while recording one shot on goal in 7:23 of ice time.

“It was a special day for me, my wife, and my family, finding out that I was playing,” Kirkland said. “It’s been a pretty hectic calendar year, a lot of adversity, and it was a very special and emotional night for me.”

Namestnikov opened the scoring at 17:16 of the first period, wristing one from in-close. Ehlers made it 2-0 3:53 into the second, one-timing a shot from the high slot past Vejmelka on a delayed penalty.

Schmaltz brought the Coyotes to within a goal at 8:10 of the middle frame with his 12th goal of the season, wristing a tough-angle shot past Hellebuyck to make it 2-1.