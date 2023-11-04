News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Host Jets in Saturday Matinee

Matchup marks Game 2 of three-game home stand

ari_wheretowatch
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Nov. 4, 2023 | 1:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM
• Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App

Fresh off a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-game home stand. The Coyotes are 3-1-0 at Mullett Arena this season, matching their best four-game start at home since the 2019-20 season, when they also started 3-1-0.

Arizona has earned at least one point in three straight games.

The Coyotes (5-4-1) are led by forward Nick Schmaltz, who now has 10 points on four goals and six assists following a two-goal performance against Montreal on Thursday. It marked the 11th multi-goal game of his career, tied for 29th all-time in franchise history.

Matias Maccelli has recorded a point in seven straight games, marking the longest such stretch of his career.

Lineups were not yet available prior to posting, but if the Coyotes continue to alternate starts, goalie Karel Vejmelka would be in line to play today. The 27-year-old netminder is 2-3-1 in five starts this season, posting a 2.75 goals-against average and .916 save percentage over that span. Should Connor Ingram get the nod, he is 3-1-0 with a 2.39 GAA and .919 SV%.

Saturday marks the first of four games between the division rivals, as they will also meet on Nov. 18 (In Winnipeg), Jan. 7 (in Arizona), and Feb. 25 (in Winnipeg). The Jets won all three meetings last season, 2-3 (OT), 2-1, and 2-1.

Player to Watch: Keep an eye on forward Lawson Crouse, who now has three goals over his last two games. The 26-year-old has five points in nine games this season.

ABOUT THE JETS
The Jets (4-4-2) got off to a strong start to the season, but are 0-1-2 in their last three games after a regulation loss to Vegas, an overtime loss to the New York Rangers, and a shootout loss to Montreal.

Forwards Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor lead the way for Winnipeg with nine points apiece, but the team presents a very balanced scoring attack, with Mason Appleton (7 points), Josh Morrisey (7 points), Cole Perfetti (7 points), Alex Iaffalo (6 points), Adam Lowry (6 points), and Nino Niederreiter (6 points) all chipping in offensively.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck has started in eight of the Jets’ 10 games, posting a 4-3-1 record with a 3.09 GAA and .891 SV% over that span. Laurent Brossoit is 0-1-1 with a 3.38 GAA and .873 SV% in his two appearances this season.

Player to Watch: Connor has been heating up lately, posting four points over his last five games, including a goal and an assist against Vegas on Thursday. The 26-year-old has five goals and six assists in 16 career games against the Coyotes.

