Preview: Guenther to make season debut as Coyotes Host Jets on Sunday 

He has helped Tucson to the second-best point total in the Pacific Division (42) just one season removed from notching 15 points in 33 games with the Coyotes as a 19-year-old.

Tourigny said on Saturday that it’s likely to be a short stint as Guenther continues to develop with the Roadrunners, but is excited to see what the young forward can do in his first opportunity with the Coyotes this season.

“I want him to be responsible on both sides of the puck and get on the forecheck, get a good stick and go at the net offensively, but that’s all stuff I know he will do,” Tourigny said. “Dylan is not the kind of [player] where his game is going up and down and you don’t know where to find him on the ice. He’s a positional player. He is a really smart player.”

Guenther said his time in the AHL this season has helped him focus on playing a faster-paced game, and using his comparably-bigger frame to help create scoring opportunities.

Now he’ll get that shot for the first time this season at the NHL level.

“I think there will be some nerves, I’m going to be excited,” Guenther said. “A little bit of adrenaline, too, so I just need to use that to my advantage and go out there and play my best.”

Karel Vejmelka is expected to start in net on Sunday, and the 27-year-old netminder is 6-8-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .903 save percentage this season. He has won four of his last five starts, and is 1-5-2 with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA, and .926 SV% against the Jets in his career.

Player to Watch: Forward Nick Schmaltz has historically played well against the Jets, recording five goals and 10 assists in 17 career games against them.

ABOUT THE JETS

The Central Division-leading Jets continue to excel this season, and have not allowed more than three goals in a game since a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 2. They have won five straight, seven of eight, and allow the second-fewest goals per game in the league at 2.39.

All of this despite losing top scorer Kyle Connor to a knee injury three weeks ago.

That hasn’t slowed down the Jets’ offense, though, which is led by Mark Scheifele’s 38 points. Josh Morrissey (30), Nikolaj Ehlers (29), and Cole Perfetti (25) round out the top-four on Winnipeg’s active roster, which averages the 12th-most goals per game at 3.32.

“We want to play a good game on both sides of the puck, and it starts defensively,” Tourigny said. “They’re heavy on the puck, they create possession, and they do a lot of good things, obviously, with the team they have, but I want us to make sure we play the best game we can.”

The Jets rank 22nd on the power play with an 18.26 conversion rate, and 27th with a 74.77 penalty kill percentage.