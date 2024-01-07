Preview: Guenther to make season debut as Coyotes Host Jets on Sunday 

Jan. 7, 2024 | 5:00 pm MST | Mullet Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
WHERE TO WATCH:
Forward Dylan Guenther is set to make his season debut for the Arizona Coyotes, and it comes against the red-hot, Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets.
Sunday’s meeting marks the third time the two teams will meet this season, and the second-and-final matchup at Mullett Arena. Winnipeg has won both games to this point, 5-3 in Tempe on Nov. 4 and 5-2 in Winnipeg on Nov. 18.
The Coyotes and Jets meet once more this season, on Feb. 25 in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg is tied with both the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins with 54 points on the year, boasting a goal-differential of plus-34 while posting a 9-0-2 record over its last 11 games.
“We haven’t had a lot of success against them this season, but having said that, we know how they play, we know what they do, and it’s an opportunity for us to play a really good, solid game,” head coach André Tourigny said. “If we focus on the score and the result, we will miss an opportunity for us to focus on how we have to play.”
Guenther will make his debut with the Coyotes this season, and the 20-year-old has had a stellar season with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, leading the team with 10 goals and 18 assists in 29 games.