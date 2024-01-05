Coyotes Fall to Islanders at Mullett Arena on Thursday

Arizona is back in action on Sunday against Winnipeg Jets

GettyImages-1900667745
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Nick Schmaltz scored and Connor Ingram made 26 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the New York Islanders 5-1 at Mullett Arena on Thursday.

Bo Horvat scored twice, and Mike Reilly, Anders Lee, and Julien Gauthier also scored for the Islanders (18-10-10), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves to earn his 12th win of the season.

Arizona (19-16-2) has three games remaining on its current homestand, beginning with the Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Recap: Islanders at Coyotes 1.4.24

“I think all of us need to take a look in a mirror,” defenseman Juuso Välimäki said. “It’s not time to panic or anything like that, but the last two games we haven’t been at our best at all.”

Prior to Thursday’s game, forward Clayton Keller was named as the Coyotes’ representative at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, marking his fourth overall appearance, and third straight. The 25-year-old leads Arizona with 31 points in 36 games, and said Thursday’s game offers an example of how the team can bond together following its second straight loss.

“That’s when you learn the most, when things aren’t going your way,” he said. “You have to dig deep, and that’s why I love this game so much, all the challenges, the setbacks, and the adversity. That’s what makes you a better player and a better person, and teaches you how to win.

“We’re going through that right now, but it’s a new day tomorrow.”

Horvat opened the scoring at 7:56 of the first with a power-play goal, wristing a shot from the high slot past Ingram. Reilly made it 2-0 with his third of the season at 12:02, beating Ingram with another wrister after taking a pass from Mathew Barzal in the slot.

Schmaltz cut the lead in half with a power-play goal at 3:29 of the second, snapping one past Sorokin from the left circle for his 11th goal of the season.

The Islanders punched back in the third, though, with back-to-back goals from Lee and Gauthier 52 seconds apart. Horvat’s second goal at 13:05 made it 5-1, effectively icing the game.

“All game long we struggled to execute,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Our puck play was difficult. Even the simple play was difficult. I really think our execution hurt us a lot.”

The Coyotes are back in action on Sunday against the Jets in game three of their five-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (subject to change)
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

