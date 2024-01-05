Coyotes Fall to Islanders at Mullett Arena on Thursday

Horvat opened the scoring at 7:56 of the first with a power-play goal, wristing a shot from the high slot past Ingram. Reilly made it 2-0 with his third of the season at 12:02, beating Ingram with another wrister after taking a pass from Mathew Barzal in the slot.
Schmaltz cut the lead in half with a power-play goal at 3:29 of the second, snapping one past Sorokin from the left circle for his 11th goal of the season.
The Islanders punched back in the third, though, with back-to-back goals from Lee and Gauthier 52 seconds apart. Horvat’s second goal at 13:05 made it 5-1, effectively icing the game.
“All game long we struggled to execute,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Our puck play was difficult. Even the simple play was difficult. I really think our execution hurt us a lot.”
The Coyotes are back in action on Sunday against the Jets in game three of their five-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:
