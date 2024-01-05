Coyotes Fall to Islanders at Mullett Arena on Thursday

“I think all of us need to take a look in a mirror,” defenseman Juuso Välimäki said. “It’s not time to panic or anything like that, but the last two games we haven’t been at our best at all.”

Prior to Thursday’s game, forward Clayton Keller was named as the Coyotes’ representative at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, marking his fourth overall appearance, and third straight. The 25-year-old leads Arizona with 31 points in 36 games, and said Thursday’s game offers an example of how the team can bond together following its second straight loss.

“That’s when you learn the most, when things aren’t going your way,” he said. “You have to dig deep, and that’s why I love this game so much, all the challenges, the setbacks, and the adversity. That’s what makes you a better player and a better person, and teaches you how to win.

“We’re going through that right now, but it’s a new day tomorrow.”