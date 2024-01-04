Preview: Coyotes Host Islanders in Second Game of Homestand

Jan. 4, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullet Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95

• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61

• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6

• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11

• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13

• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61

• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: ESPN 620

• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the New York Islanders at Mullett Arena on Thursday, marking the second-and-final time the two will meet this season. New York won the first meeting 1-0 on Oct. 17.

The Coyotes most recently dropped a 4-1 game to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, but have won six of their last eight games overall, and will still play their next four games within the friendly confines of Mullett Arena, including Thursday's tilt.

Arizona will play 12 games over the next 24 days, and is right in the mix of the Wild Card race, one point ahead of both the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken for the Western Conference’s second spot.

“This is a big stretch for us, we know that, obviously it’s really tight,” forward Jack McBain said. “We have to make a good push to position ourselves well.”

Forward Alex Kerfoot has 17 points over his last 16 games, and recorded a shorthanded goal against the Panthers on Tuesday. The 29-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Coyotes last July, and has become an integral part of the team’s top line while Barrett Hayton continues to recover from an upper-body injury, centering the line between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz.