Coyotes Fall to Hurricanes in Final Game Before All-Star Break

Cooley opened the scoring at 14:21 of the first period, crashing the net and redirecting a rebound from Dylan Guenther’s shot past Raanta.

Nečas responded in the second, one-timing a shot during a 4-on-3 power play past Ingram.

Orlov put the Hurricanes up 2-1 with just 35 seconds to play before Fast made it 3-1 13 seconds later to ice the game.

Arizona is back in action on Feb. 8, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights before hitting the road for two games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and KTAR News 92.3 FM (pregame is stream-only).

The break will also allow a depleted roster some much-needed time to heal up, as the Coyotes have been missing a number of key players throughout their most recent stretch. Top-line Center Barrett Hayton has missed the most time, having not played since Nov. 16, but defensemen Troy Stecher, Matt Dumba, Travis Dermott, and Vladislav Kolyachonok are also currently absent from the lineup.

"We need this break big time, mentally, just to get away from it all and get the bodies feeling right," forward Lawson Crouse said. "We have a lot of injured guys. We'll come back after the break and try to make a real playoff push here."

Forward Clayton Keller will represent the Coyotes in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Keller is making his third consecutive appearance, and fourth overall. Fans can catch all of the All-Star action on ABC and ESPN+.