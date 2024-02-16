Preview: Coyotes Host Hurricanes at Mullett Arena on Friday

Feb. 14, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, wrapping up a two-game homestand before making a quick trip to Colorado on Sunday.

The Coyotes and Hurricanes meet for the second-and-final time this year, with Carolina taking the first matchup 3-1 on Jan. 27.

“We really just have to dig in,” forward Barrett Hayton said. “We’ve done some good things the last couple of games that we can build on, and we just have to stick with it at this point.”

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start tonight, and the 27-year-old netminder is 6-12-2 with one shutout, a 3.36 goals-against average and .897 save percentage this season. He is 1-3-0 with a .923 SV% in his career against the Hurricanes.

Forward Clayton Keller continues to climb in the Coyotes team record book, and is just one point shy of reaching 50 on the season. The 25-year-old would become the fifth player in team history to record four-or-more 50-point seasons, joining Shane Doan (11 times), Jeremy Roenick (five times), Keith Tkachuk (4 times), and Radim Vrbata (four times).