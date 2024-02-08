Preview: Coyotes Return to Action Against Golden Knights on Thursday

Feb. 8, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio KTAR News 92.3 FM (Pregame Stream Only)

Hockey is back.

The Arizona Coyotes are back in action for the first time since Jan. 27, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Mullett Arena on Thursday. The game marks the second of three matchups between the two teams, as the Coyotes won 2-0 in Las Vegas on Nov. 25.

Arizona and Vegas meet once more, on April 5, at Mullett Arena.

“They’re a good team,” defenseman Juuso Välimäki said. “We have to make sure we start simple, get our legs going, and get our minds right.”

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse both scored in the first meeting, while Connor Ingram made 34 saves in what was his first shutout of the season. The win propelled the Coyotes into a five-game win streak in which they defeated each of the previous six Stanley Cup winners: Vegas (2023), Colorado (2022), Tampa Bay (2021, 2020), St. Louis (2019), and Washington (2018).

The 26-year-old Ingram is expected to get the nod on Thursday, and is currently second in the league with five shutouts. He also ranks eighth in the league with 17 wins and a .916 save percentage.

Thursday’s game also will also mark the return of center Barrett Hayton, who has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 16 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has two goals and two assists in 16 games this season, and has a goal and an assist in 11 career games against the Golden Knights.