Preview: Coyotes Return to Action Against Golden Knights on Thursday

Arizona opens second half of season at home before 2-game road trip

By Patrick Brown
Feb. 8, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio KTAR News 92.3 FM (Pregame Stream Only)

Hockey is back.

The Arizona Coyotes are back in action for the first time since Jan. 27, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Mullett Arena on Thursday. The game marks the second of three matchups between the two teams, as the Coyotes won 2-0 in Las Vegas on Nov. 25.

Arizona and Vegas meet once more, on April 5, at Mullett Arena.

“They’re a good team,” defenseman Juuso Välimäki said. “We have to make sure we start simple, get our legs going, and get our minds right.”

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse both scored in the first meeting, while Connor Ingram made 34 saves in what was his first shutout of the season. The win propelled the Coyotes into a five-game win streak in which they defeated each of the previous six Stanley Cup winners: Vegas (2023), Colorado (2022), Tampa Bay (2021, 2020), St. Louis (2019), and Washington (2018).

The 26-year-old Ingram is expected to get the nod on Thursday, and is currently second in the league with five shutouts. He also ranks eighth in the league with 17 wins and a .916 save percentage.

Thursday’s game also will also mark the return of center Barrett Hayton, who has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 16 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has two goals and two assists in 16 games this season, and has a goal and an assist in 11 career games against the Golden Knights.

ARI@CBJ: Hayton scores goal against Blue Jackets

Defensemen Travis Dermott and Matt Dumba are also expected to return to the lineup after missing a few games prior to the All-Star break.

“We have decisions to make,” head coach André Tourigny said. “It’s internal competition. Even in the lineup, who will play in special teams, and who will play more minutes. It brings competition, and makes everybody better.”

Arizona starts the second half of the season five points out of the Western Conference’s second Wild Card position, and eight of Arizona’s next 10 games come against teams either in, or close to, a playoff spot.

“We’ve talked about how big this next stretch is going to be,” Välimäki said. “These first couple games after the break can set us in the right direction. It will be a good game, and we’ll be ready.”

Player to Watch: Lawson Crouse is just one goal shy of 100 on his career and has six points in 20 career games against Vegas.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Vegas is coming off one of their biggest wins of the season, snapping the Edmonton Oilers’ 16-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday. Vegas is 6-1-1 over its last eight games, and ranks second in the Pacific Division with 66 points in 51 games.

Forward Mark Stone leads the way with 50 points on 15 goals and 35 assists, followed by Jack Eichel (44 points), Jonathan Marchessault (41), William Karlsson (33), and Ivan Barbashev (30). Eichel is out of the lineup and listed as week-to-week due to a lower body injury, and is one of six players currently listed as injured.

“We can learn a lot from them,” Tourigny said. “Look at all the injuries they have. The players they don’t have in the lineup, and they have raised their level of play, and raised their level of success.”

Between the pipes, former Coyotes netminder Adin Hill was in net for Vegas’ win over Edmonton on Tuesday, and is 13-2-2 with two shutouts, a 1.88 GAA and .938 SV%. The 27-year-old played 49 games with the Coyotes from 2017-18 through 2020-21, and surprisingly has never faced his former team.

Logan Thompson has done the lion’s share of work, posting a 16-10-4 record with a 2.77 GAA and .906 SV%. He took the loss against Arizona in November.

Vegas ranks 13th in goals-for per game (3.18) while allowing the seventh-fewest goals against at 2.71. Its power play is 19th with a 19.88 percent conversion rate, while its penalty kill is 14th with an 80.69 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: Marchessault recorded an assist against Edmonton, and has eight points over his last five games. The 33-year-old 26 points in 29 career games against the Coyotes.

