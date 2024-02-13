Coyotes Fall to Flyers in Philly on Monday

STATS

Matt Dumba, Matias Maccelli, and Alex Kerfoot scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Morgan Frost, Travis Konecny, Jamie Drysdale, Scott Laughton, and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who won their fourth straight after scoring three unanswered goals in the third period. Samuel Ersson made 20 saves to earn his 15th win of the season.

"We've had leads in the last two games, and everything's on the line for us, we need these points, and we didn't get them," Nick Bjugstad said. "It stinks and we're not feeling too great right now."