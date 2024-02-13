Coyotes Fall to Flyers in Philly on Monday

Arizona returns home to face Minnesota on Wednesday

GettyImages-1998840306
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Matt Dumba, Matias Maccelli, and Alex Kerfoot scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Morgan Frost, Travis Konecny, Jamie Drysdale, Scott Laughton, and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who won their fourth straight after scoring three unanswered goals in the third period. Samuel Ersson made 20 saves to earn his 15th win of the season.

"We've had leads in the last two games, and everything's on the line for us, we need these points, and we didn't get them," Nick Bjugstad said. "It stinks and we're not feeling too great right now."

Recap: Coyotes at Flyers 2.12.24

Philadelphia outshot Arizona 34-23, and finished 0-for-8 on the power play.

"There's a few common themes, we have to stay out of the box, that's one thing. " head coach André Tourigny said. "They played hard on the other side, I liked the way the guys adjusted on their breakout."

Dumba opened the scoring at 16:26 of the first period, one-timing a drop pass from Keller past Ersson for the only goal of the frame.

Frost tied it up on a penalty shot 4:23 into the second period, but Maccelli restored Arizona’s lead at 7:57 after he banked the puck off Ersson’s leg from behind the net. 

Konecny’s tied it up again at 9:55 of the middle frame, but Kerfoot again put the Coyotes in front with a breakaway goal at 14:02 of the period.

ARI@PHI: Maccelli scores goal against Samuel Ersson

Drysdale tied it up at 6:12 of the third period, wristing a shot that redirected off Dumba’s skate and behind Vejmelka, before Tippett iced it with an empty-netter at 18:39.

"We had the chance to create the separation in the game, we did not bury it," Tourigny said. "They played well defensively."

The Coyotes play four of their next five games at home, beginning against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and KTAR 92.3 FM (Radio, pregame is stream only).

