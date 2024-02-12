Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Philadelphia on Monday

Feb. 12, 2024 | 5:00 pm MST | Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

The Arizona Coyotes are set to wrap up their two-game road trip on Monday, facing off against the Flyers for the second-and-final time this season.

Philadelphia won the first meeting, 4-1, on Dec. 7.

Arizona most recently dropped a 4-3 game in overtime to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, and is looking to keep pace in the Western Conference’s Wild Card race. The Coyotes are eight points behind the St. Louis Blues with one game in hand.

Forward Jason Zucker recorded three assists against the Flyers, and has four points in his last two games. The 32-year-old has eight goals in 21 career games against the Flyers.