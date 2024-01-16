Preview: Coyotes Face Flames in Calgary on Tuesday

Arizona has two games remaining in its road trip

GettyImages-1923335996
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Jan. 16, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Fresh off a 6-0 win over the Minnesota Wild, the Arizona Coyotes are set to play the Flames in Calgary on Tuesday, marking the second game of their three-game road trip.

The Coyotes are facing the Flames for the second time in three games after falling 6-2 to them on Jan. 11, and Tuesday’s matchup is the second of three between the two this season. Arizona and Calgary meet for the final time on April 14, also at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Forward Nick Bjugstad recorded a hat trick against the Wild on Saturday, and has notched five points over his last three games. The 31-year-old has 26 points on the season, just one point behind both Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz for the third-most on the team.

Nick Bjugstad with a Hat Trick vs. Minnesota Wild

Clayton Keller, who leads the team with 38 points, has also had a hot hand recently, recording seven points over his last four games. He’s coming off a three-point game against the Wild, and has eight goals and seven assists in 18 career games against Calgary.

“We have a skilled team who can generate offense, but we need to have a focus of making sure we check hard and play good defense,” head coach André Tourigny said. “When we do that, it leads to good offense.” 

Between the pipes, Connor Ingram is expected to make his second consecutive start after pitching a 38-save shutout against the Wild on Saturday. The 26-year-old’s five shutouts this season are tied with Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry for the most in the league.

He is 1-0-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in his career against the Flames.

“He’s been so good this year,” said defenseman Troy Stecher, who played 20 games with the Flames last season following the trade deadline. “It’s honestly really impressive, and I tip my cap to him. Moreso, just him as a person and understanding what he’s been through, to see him have success, it’s really special.”

Player to Watch: Keller’s hot hand commands attention, but keep an eye on Crouse, who is tied with Keller for the team-lead in goals (17), and has recorded a point in three consecutive games.

ABOUT THE FLAMES
Calgary is one of the hottest teams in the league right now, having won three straight games, as well as six of their last eight. The Flames most recently beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Saturday behind goalie Jacob Markström’s 31 saves, and though he was in net for their win over the Coyotes last week, the team announced earlier on Tuesday that he is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

To account for that, the Flames have recalled Dustin Wolf from their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, though backup Daniel Vladař is expected to get the nod on Tuesday against Arizona. The 26-year-old netminder is 6-5-2 with a 3.42 GAA and .883 SV% this season, and is 2-0-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .853 SV% all-time against the Coyotes.

Veteran forward Nazem Kadri has come on strong as of late, recording seven points, including three goals, over his last five games. His 34 points are the second-most on the team this season, behind only Blake Coleman’s 37. Coleman also leads the team with 19 goals.

“We need to defend harder,” Tourigny said. “Last game we tried to outscore them, which won’t work. It’s a team on the other side that plays well.”

The Flames rank 16th in both goals per game (3.16) and goals against per game (3.09), and though their power play is 29th at 13.43 percent, their penalty kill ranks sixth with an 84.21 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: Coleman continues to play exceptionally well, and has seven points, including four goals, over his last three games. He has five goals and three assists in 15 career games against Arizona, and notched a goal and two assists against the Desert Dogs last week.

Related Content

coyotes announce 2024 25 season ticket sales

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16
coyotes wild recap 011324

Bjugstad, Ingram Propel Coyotes to 6-0 Win Over Wild
bjugstad partners with foundation reading program 2024

Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students
coyotes flames recap 011124

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Final Game of Homestand

News Feed

coyotes announce 2024 25 season ticket sales

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16
coyotes wild recap 011324

Bjugstad, Ingram Propel Coyotes to 6-0 Win Over Wild
coyotes wild preview 011324

Preview: Coyotes Kick off Road Trip in Minnesota on Saturday
coyotes flames recap 011124

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Final Game of Homestand
coyotes flames preview 011124

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flames on Thursday
bjugstad partners with foundation reading program 2024

Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students
coyotes bruins recap 010924

Coyotes Top Bruins in Overtime behind Schmaltz’s Game-Winner
coyotes bruins preview 010924

Preview: Coyotes Host Bruins at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
coyotes justin kirkland defies adversity in NHL return 2024

Kirkland Defies Adversity to Make NHL Return, ‘Dream Come True All Over Again’
coyotes jets recap 010724

Coyotes Fall to Jets at Mullett Arena on Sunday
coyotes jets preview 010724

Preview: Guenther to make season debut as Coyotes Host Jets on Sunday 
ingram durzi maccelli crouse fan vote 2024

Ingram, Crouse, Durzi, & Maccelli up for 2024 All-Star Fan Vote
arizona coyotes foundation celebrates 2023 24 grant recipients

Arizona Coyotes Foundation Celebrates 2023-24 Grant Recipients
coyotes islanders recap 010423

Coyotes Fall to Islanders at Mullett Arena on Thursday
clayton keller earns 4th all star honor

Keller Selected to Represent Coyotes at 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto
coyotes islanders preview 010423

Preview: Coyotes Host Islanders in Second Game of Homestand
coyotes launch apparel collab with bauer

Arizona Coyotes Launch Apparel Collaboration with Bauer Hockey
coyotes pucks and paws 2024

Arizona Coyotes, Pet Planet to Host Pucks & Paws Night on Jan. 11