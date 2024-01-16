Preview: Coyotes Face Flames in Calgary on Tuesday

Clayton Keller, who leads the team with 38 points, has also had a hot hand recently, recording seven points over his last four games. He’s coming off a three-point game against the Wild, and has eight goals and seven assists in 18 career games against Calgary.

“We have a skilled team who can generate offense, but we need to have a focus of making sure we check hard and play good defense,” head coach André Tourigny said. “When we do that, it leads to good offense.”

Between the pipes, Connor Ingram is expected to make his second consecutive start after pitching a 38-save shutout against the Wild on Saturday. The 26-year-old’s five shutouts this season are tied with Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry for the most in the league.

He is 1-0-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in his career against the Flames.

“He’s been so good this year,” said defenseman Troy Stecher, who played 20 games with the Flames last season following the trade deadline. “It’s honestly really impressive, and I tip my cap to him. Moreso, just him as a person and understanding what he’s been through, to see him have success, it’s really special.”

Player to Watch: Keller’s hot hand commands attention, but keep an eye on Crouse, who is tied with Keller for the team-lead in goals (17), and has recorded a point in three consecutive games.

ABOUT THE FLAMES

Calgary is one of the hottest teams in the league right now, having won three straight games, as well as six of their last eight. The Flames most recently beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Saturday behind goalie Jacob Markström’s 31 saves, and though he was in net for their win over the Coyotes last week, the team announced earlier on Tuesday that he is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

To account for that, the Flames have recalled Dustin Wolf from their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, though backup Daniel Vladař is expected to get the nod on Tuesday against Arizona. The 26-year-old netminder is 6-5-2 with a 3.42 GAA and .883 SV% this season, and is 2-0-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .853 SV% all-time against the Coyotes.