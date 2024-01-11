Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flames on Thursday

Arizona faces Calgary twice over its next three games

az_wheretowatchv2
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Jan. 11, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullet Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM (pregame is stream-only)
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

Fresh off a 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Bruins, the Arizona Coyotes are set to close out their five-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The matchup marks the first of three meetings between the Coyotes and Flames, with the other two coming on Jan. 16 and April 14 in Calgary.

There will also be pet adoptions taking place from 5-7 pm on the patio outside Mullett Arena.

Forward Nick Schmaltz has scored in three straight games, including the game-winner against the Bruins on Tuesday. Michael Carcone has the longest goal streak by a Coyotes player this season, at four.

“We want to play a similar game to what we did against in Boston, and just be relentless,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “I think we got back to our identity, and what makes us successful, and you saw everyone contributing."

Dylan Guenther will appear in his third game of the year for the Coyotes after notching two goals and one assist in the two games he’s appeared in to this point. That includes a two-point output against Boston.

BOS@ARI: Guenther scores goal against Linus Ullmark

Thursday’s game will also mark the return of forward Jason Zucker to the lineup after serving a three-game suspension.

“It's more depth,” head coach André Tourigny said. “It helps us spread out the wealth. We’re a team with depth up front, and I think that improves our depth a lot.”

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the nod tonight, and he is 6-9-2 with a 3.13 goals-against average and .900 save percentage this season. The 27-year-old netminder is 0-4-0 with a 4.54 GAA and .889 SV% against the Flames in his career.

Player to Watch: Schmaltz has scored in three straight, and has seven points in 16 career games against the Flames.

ABOUT THE FLAMES
Calgary is currently in sixth place in the Pacific Division, and just one point behind Arizona in the wild card race, though it has played two more games. The Flames most recently beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3, but have lost two of their last three games overall.

Forwards Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri lead the team with 32 points this season, with Coleman’s 17 goals leading the team. Yegor Sharangovich (27), Elias Lindholm (26), MacKenzie Weegar (24), and Andrew Mangiapane round out the top six.

“They play with a lot of pace,” Tourigny said. “They involve their D in the offensive and defensive zone a lot, so I think they’re a little like us. Involved in the race, and still alive, and we play them twice in the next week, so it’s an important game for us after that game against Boston.”

Between the pipes, Jacob Markström is 11-11-2 with a 2.68 GAA and .908 SV% this season, while Daniel Vladaŕ is 6-5-2 with a 3.42 GAA and .883 SV%. The pair has alternated starts over the last five games; the former is 9-3-3 with a 2.10 GAA and .927 SV% against the Coyotes in his career, and the latter is 2-0-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .853 SV%.

Calgary ranks 18th in the league in goals-for per game, averaging 3.10, and allows 3.17, which ranks 17th. Its power play has struggled this season, ranking 30th with a 12.40 percent success rate, but it boasts the league’s seventh-best penalty kill at 83.85 percent.

Player to Watch: Noah Hanifan one goal and three assists over his last two games, and has two goals and seven assists in 19 career games against the Coyotes.

Related Content

bjugstad partners with foundation reading program 2024

Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students
coyotes bruins recap 010924

Coyotes Top Bruins in Overtime behind Schmaltz’s Game-Winner
coyotes jets recap 010724

Coyotes Fall to Jets at Mullett Arena on Sunday
ingram durzi maccelli crouse fan vote 2024

Ingram, Crouse, Durzi, & Maccelli up for 2024 All-Star Fan Vote

News Feed

bjugstad partners with foundation reading program 2024

Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students
coyotes bruins recap 010924

Coyotes Top Bruins in Overtime behind Schmaltz’s Game-Winner
coyotes bruins preview 010924

Preview: Coyotes Host Bruins at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
coyotes justin kirkland defies adversity in NHL return 2024

Kirkland Defies Adversity to Make NHL Return, ‘Dream Come True All Over Again’
coyotes jets recap 010724

Coyotes Fall to Jets at Mullett Arena on Sunday
coyotes jets preview 010724

Preview: Guenther to make season debut as Coyotes Host Jets on Sunday 
ingram durzi maccelli crouse fan vote 2024

Ingram, Crouse, Durzi, & Maccelli up for 2024 All-Star Fan Vote
arizona coyotes foundation celebrates 2023 24 grant recipients

Arizona Coyotes Foundation Celebrates 2023-24 Grant Recipients
coyotes islanders recap 010423

Coyotes Fall to Islanders at Mullett Arena on Thursday
clayton keller earns 4th all star honor

Keller Selected to Represent Coyotes at 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto
coyotes islanders preview 010423

Preview: Coyotes Host Islanders in Second Game of Homestand
coyotes launch apparel collab with bauer

Arizona Coyotes Launch Apparel Collaboration with Bauer Hockey
coyotes pucks and paws 2024

Arizona Coyotes, Pet Planet to Host Pucks & Paws Night on Jan. 11
coyotes panthers recap 010224

Coyotes Fall to Panthers at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
coyotes panthers preview 010224

Preview: Coyotes Open 5-Game Homestand Against Panthers on Tuesday
coyotes ducks recap 122923

Ingram Earns 4th Shutout of Season as Coyotes Top Ducks 2-0
coyotes ducks preview 122923

Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Friday
skatin for leighton 2024 registration open

Registration Open for 2024 Skatin' For Leighton Presented by Phoenix Children's