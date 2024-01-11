Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flames on Thursday

Jan. 11, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullet Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

Fresh off a 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Bruins, the Arizona Coyotes are set to close out their five-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The matchup marks the first of three meetings between the Coyotes and Flames, with the other two coming on Jan. 16 and April 14 in Calgary.

There will also be pet adoptions taking place from 5-7 pm on the patio outside Mullett Arena.

Forward Nick Schmaltz has scored in three straight games, including the game-winner against the Bruins on Tuesday. Michael Carcone has the longest goal streak by a Coyotes player this season, at four.

“We want to play a similar game to what we did against in Boston, and just be relentless,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “I think we got back to our identity, and what makes us successful, and you saw everyone contributing."

Dylan Guenther will appear in his third game of the year for the Coyotes after notching two goals and one assist in the two games he’s appeared in to this point. That includes a two-point output against Boston.