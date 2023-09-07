Coyotes, Equality Health Kick Off Partnership with Youth Hockey Clinic

The groundbreaking partnership with Equality Health is the largest such initiative in the entire NHL, and Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said the two organizations will continue to grow the “Raise the Pack” curriculum, which served over 7,000 students last year.

“These partnerships are so amazing because they’re not just partnering with the Coyotes as a hockey team; They’re partnering with the Coyotes as a community leader, and as an organization that’s aligned on using this platform to make a difference in people’s lives,” Gutierrez said. “That’s what they want to do in health and wellness, and that’s what we do as an organization.”

Equality Health Founder, Chairman, and CEO Hugh Lytle said he started the organization because of the need he saw for diverse and underserved communities in the healthcare space. It is a Medicaid healthcare delivery system that trains and provides technology resources in an effort to assist physicians do the right work, leading to lower costs, greater access to care, and higher quality care.

Lytle said South Phoenix residents have a life expectancy that’s 14 years fewer than residents in some of the more affluent areas of The Valley, and Equality Health aims to help reduce that number drastically. The partnership with the Coyotes can assist with those efforts, because the “Raise the Pack” curriculum brings far easier access to fitness resources.

“When you’re in underserved communities, you see all kinds of challenges,” Lytle said. “Creating an environment where it’s safe, where you can engage physical activity and be able to go a mile or two from home and enjoy this great sport, it’s going to raise the bar. It takes time, longevity is a tough thing to measure, but at the end of the day it will create healthier communities, which will create longer lives.”

As part of the partnership, Equality Health and the Arizona Coyotes are donating $1,000 worth of equipment to all of the participating schools, which includes 40 sticks, 50 street hockey balls, 50 team pinnies, and two pop-up nets that have Coyotes-branded shooter tutors.

Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad was in attendance on Thursday, actively participating with students in spirited games of ball hockey. The 31-year-old has his own foundation, Goals 4 Kids, and said appearing in the community to help support Arizona’s youth is something that is truly important to him.

Bjugstad spent the morning playing hockey, helping to grow the game that he’s so passionate about.