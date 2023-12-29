Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Friday

Dec. 29, 2023 | 8:00 pm MST | Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.
WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: KTAR News 92.3 FM
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App
Fresh off a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, the Arizona Coyotes close out the 2023 calendar year against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at Honda Center. Arizona returns home to open a five-game homestand Tuesday, beginning against the Florida Panthers.
The Coyotes and Ducks meet for the third-and-final time this season – Arizona won the first game 2-1 at Mullett Arena on Oct. 21, while Anaheim prevailed 4-3 in overtime at Honda Center on Nov. 1. Troy Terry recorded a four-point night in that one, registering a hat trick and an assist.
Defenseman Sean Durzi notched one goal and three assists in Arizona’s come-from-behind win over Colorado on Wednesday and has recorded at least one point in three straight games. His seven points since Dec. 21 are the third-most in the entire league.