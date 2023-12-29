Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Friday

Arizona kicks off 5-game homestand on Tuesday

az_wheretowatchv2
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Dec. 29, 2023 | 8:00 pm MST | Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: KTAR News 92.3 FM
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

Fresh off a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, the Arizona Coyotes close out the 2023 calendar year against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at Honda Center. Arizona returns home to open a five-game homestand Tuesday, beginning against the Florida Panthers.

The Coyotes and Ducks meet for the third-and-final time this season – Arizona won the first game 2-1 at Mullett Arena on Oct. 21, while Anaheim prevailed 4-3 in overtime at Honda Center on Nov. 1. Troy Terry recorded a four-point night in that one, registering a hat trick and an assist. 

Defenseman Sean Durzi notched one goal and three assists in Arizona’s come-from-behind win over Colorado on Wednesday and has recorded at least one point in three straight games. His seven points since Dec. 21 are the third-most in the entire league.

COL@ARI: Durzi scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

“He has a good sense offensively,” Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. “He’s a tremendous kid. He wants to be better, he’s a guy who soaks up the information and is a student of the game, so there’s a lot of positive things there.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start in net, and the 26-year-old is 12-7-0 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. He is 0-1-1 with a 2.93 GAA and .931 SV% against the Ducks in his career, and has yet to face them this season.

Player to Watch: Forward Lawson Crouse had two goals against the Ducks the last time the two teams played, and leads the team with 15 goals this season.

ABOUT THE DUCKS
The Ducks are 13-21-0 this season, currently sitting in seventh place in the Pacific Division. They most recently won 5-2 at home against Vegas, and have won three of their last five games overall.

“It’s going to be a competitive game, any time we play Anaheim it’s always a battle,” Crouse said. “We have to be ready, obviously another big two points on the line, and it’s something that we need in the standings.”

Frank Vatrano leads the way with 25 points, though Mason McTavish and Terry are close behind, with 24 and 22, respectively. Vatrano’s 16 goals are the most on the team, while Ryan Strome and rookie Pavel Mintyukov own the team-lead in assists with 16 each.

Anaheim ranks 29th in goals-for per game (2.65) and allows the 11th-most goals per game (3.32), while both their power play and penalty kill rank 15th with success rates of 21.50 and 79.87, respectively. The Ducks have allowed at least one power-play goal in four consecutive games.

“They work extremely hard, they’re a man-on-man team that plays with a lot of pace,” Tourigny said. “They bring you into a hard-working game. You need to make sure you manage the puck and the game the right way, and they’re young and extremely talented.”

Lukáš Dostál was in net for both games against the Coyotes this season, and is 6-8-0 with a 3.65 GAA and .893 SV% this season. He has shared duties with John Gibson, who has posted a 7-13-0 record with a 2.80 GAA and .908 SV%.

Gibson is expected to start tonight, and the veteran netminder is 9-4-5 with a 2.43 GAA and .918 SV% in his career against the Coyotes.

Player to Watch: Terry, who has six goals an 10 assists in 20 games against Arizona.

Related Content

skatin for leighton 2024 registration open

Registration Open for 2024 Skatin' For Leighton Presented by Phoenix Children's
coyotes avalanche recap 122723

Coyotes Rally with 5 Straight Goals, Top Avs 5-4 in Overtime
alex kerfoot making impact on top line 2023

Kerfoot’s Versatility Jump-Starts Top Line, ‘He’s a Swiss-Army Knife’
coyotes prospects world juniors preview 2024

7 Coyotes Prospects to Represent Their Countries at 2024 World Juniors

News Feed

skatin for leighton 2024 registration open

Registration Open for 2024 Skatin' For Leighton Presented by Phoenix Children's
coyotes avalanche recap 122723

Coyotes Rally with 5 Straight Goals, Top Avs 5-4 in Overtime
coyotes avalanche preview 122723

Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche at Mullett Arena on Wednesday
coyotes prospects world juniors preview 2024

7 Coyotes Prospects to Represent Their Countries at 2024 World Juniors
coyotes avalanche recap 122323

Coyotes Fall to Avalanche in Final Game of Road Trip
coyotes avalanche preview 122323

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Road Trip in Colorado on Saturday
alex kerfoot making impact on top line 2023

Kerfoot’s Versatility Jump-Starts Top Line, ‘He’s a Swiss-Army Knife’
coyotes sharks recap 122123

Coyotes Top Sharks on Thursday for Fourth Straight Win
coyotes sharks preview 122123

Preview: Coyotes Face Sharks in San Jose on Thursday
yotes notes week 11 2023

Yotes Notes: Perfect Homestand & Delivering Holiday Cheer
coyotes senators recap 121923

Coyotes Score Four Unanswered, Top Senators 4-3 on Tuesday
coyotes senators preview 121923

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Senators on Tuesday
arizona coyotes deliver toys phoenix childrens 2023

Coyotes Players, Alumni Deliver Toys to Phoenix Children's on Monday
coyotes sabres recap 121623

Vejmelka Shuts Out Sabres, Coyotes Blank Opponent for Second Straight Night
coyotes sabres preview 121623

Preview: Coyotes Host Sabres in Second of Back-to-Back Games
coyotes sharks recap 121523

Ingram Earns Third Shutout as Coyotes Blank Sharks on Friday
coyotes sharks preview 121523

Preview: Coyotes Kick off Homestand against Sharks on Friday
coyotes maintain focus through adversity 2023

Coyotes Maintain Focus Through Adversity, ‘Holding Ourselves Accountable’