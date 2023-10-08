Seven Different Coyotes Score in 7-1 Preseason Win Over Ducks

TUCSON, Arizona – They may have been a little over 100 miles south of The Valley, but the Desert Dogs felt right at home in Tucson.

Seven different Coyotes scored, Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes wrapped up their preseason slate with a 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at TCC Arena in Tucson, Ariz. on Saturday.

Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, Liam O’Brien, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Nick Bjugstad, and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes, who open the regular season in New Jersey on Friday. O’Brien, Bjugstad, Durzi, Cooley, Dumba, and Michael Carcone each notched two points in the win.

Playing at the home of the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona’s lineup shined throughout the game.

“It was a special one. Everyone, including the guys in that room, made it special for me,” said Carcone, who won the AHL scoring race last season with the Roadrunners. “It was definitely special, and it was nice to be back.”

Pavel Mintyukov scored the lone goal for the Ducks, notching his second of the preseason. Alex Stalock stopped 23 of the 30 shots he faced in the loss.

Saturday’s contest marked the final preseason game for both the Coyotes and the Ducks.

“There’s a few things we worked at this preseason,” head coach André Tourigny said. “A lot of the new guys had five games, so we could see today we were in sync. We were rolling.”

Dumba opened the scoring at 18:58 of the first period, taking a drop pass from Zucker near the top of the slot and rifling it past Stalock.