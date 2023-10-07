News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Preseason Against Ducks in Tucson

Arizona’s regular season kicks off Oct. 13 in New Jersey

GettyImages-1687755231
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 7, 2023 | 3 pm MST | TCC Arena, Tucson, Ariz.
TV: None | Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM

And then there was one.

The Arizona Coyotes wrap up their extensive nine-game preseason schedule in Tucson on Saturday, facing the Anaheim Ducks for the third straight time. The Coyotes won the most recent matchup 4-2 on Thursday, and are set for one final tune-up before hitting the road to open the season against the New Jersey Devils (10/13), New York Rangers (10/16), New York Islanders (10/17), and St. Louis Blues (10/19).

Arizona’s home opener is 1 pm on Oct. 21 against Anaheim at Mullett Arena.

Forward Clayton Keller has picked up right where he left off following his record-tying 86-point season a year ago, recording one goal and two assists in three games this preseason. The 25-year-old finished as a finalist for the Masterton Trophy last season, and continues to click well with linemates Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz. The three have combined for seven points during Arizona’s exhibition slate.

Rookie Logan Cooley is the team’s current active leading preseason scorer, notching three goals and one assist in four preseason games. He most recently put together a two-goal effort against the Ducks on Thursday, scoring once at even strength and again on a penalty shot.

Cooley is far from the only Coyote who has made a splash during the exhibition season, though. Forward Zach Sanford, who signed a one-year deal with the Coyotes in July, has posted three points in four preseason games. The 28-year-old won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2018-19.

Player to Watch: Newcomer Alex Kerfoot has quietly put together a solid preseason campaign, notching his first goal in Thursday’s win over Anaheim. The 29-year-old forward signed a two-year deal with the Coyotes in July, and has three points in four preseason games. 

ABOUT THE DUCKS
Anaheim just recently welcomed back forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale after coming to contractual terms with both of them earlier this week. Zegras made his preseason debut in Thursday’s loss to the Coyotes, while Drysdale has yet to hit the ice this exhibition season.

The 21-year-old Drysdale, who was selected sixth overall in 2020, has seven goals and 33 assists in 113 career games. Zegras, meanwhile, has already started to make his mark over his three seasons in the league, notching 139 points in 180 career games played.

Anaheim trimmed its roster to 31 players on Friday, sending defensemen Robert Hagg and Colton White to its AHL affiliate in San Diego. In addition, defenseman Noah Warren was re-assigned to the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL.

Forward Sam Carrick is in the midst of a preseason to remember, leading the team with three goals and two assists in four total games, which includes a goal against the Coyotes on Thursday. The 31-year-old has played 163 NHL games since the 2014-15 season, including 52 with the Ducks last year.

Player to Watch: Former Coyotes forward Zack Kassian is still on a professional tryout with the Ducks, and has a goal and an assist in three preseason games. The 32-year-old is looking to crack the roster and play in his 13th NHL season, as he has 203 points in 661 career games that span back to his debut in the 2011-12 season.

