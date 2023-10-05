Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Thursday

News Feed

Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
alex kerfoot excited to join coyotes culture

Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
julian lutz carrying lessons learned into next season

Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
lydia love named to 40 under 40

Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
zucker embracing leadership role in 2023 season

Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
maveric lamoureux aims for success in qmjhl

Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
jack mcbain poised to take next step in 2023 24

McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign

Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Thursday

Arizona has two games left on its preseason slate

2023327_OilersvsCoyotes_InGame_it0077-07
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 5, 2023 | 7 pm MST | Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.
TV: None | Radio: None

The Arizona Coyotes will face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, marking the Coyotes’ second straight preseason game against them. Arizona and Anaheim also played each other on Sunday, with the Ducks grabbing the win following a two-goal rally in the game’s final 35 seconds.

The Coyotes’ gameday roster is inching closer to finality, as the club announced 20 player reassignments on Monday, including leading preseason scorer Josh Doan, who recorded three goals and two assists in three preseason games.

With a slimmed down training camp roster, the preseason games will likely begin to resemble a more typical NHL roster, with many more of the projected starting lineup participating. Though Thursday’s lineup was not yet available, keep an eye on goalie Connor Ingram, who has posted a 2.52 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in two games this preseason.

Player to Watch: Forward Clayton Keller may slot back into the lineup after not appearing in a game since the team’s trip to Melbourne, Australia for the 2023 NHL Global Series. The 25-year-old posted a career-best 86 points last season, and has posted one goal and two assists in two preseason games.

ABOUT THE DUCKS
Anaheim has played one game since facing the Coyotes on Sunday, falling 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings in LA. Brett Leason notched his third goal of the preseason in the second period of that game, while John Gibson stopped 36 of 40 shots.

Thursday’s game marks the final home preseason game for Anaheim.

The Ducks’ roster will also look different compared to what the Coyotes saw just a few days ago, as the team has recently come to terms contractually with forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale. 

Anaheim is 4-2-0 in its preseason slate, and recently assigned five players to the San Diego Gulls, its AHL affiliate. Center Sam Carrick leads the team with four points in three preseason games, potting two goals while chipping in two assists. Though rosters were not yet available prior to posting, both Gibson and Lukas Dostal have alternated starts over the team’s last four games, and Dostal earned the win against the Coyotes on Sunday.

The Coyotes close out their preseason schedule against the Ducks on Saturday, facing off in Tucson at 3 pm MST.

Player to Watch: Zegras has yet to suit up this preseason, but it’s expected that he will play tonight. The 22-year-old recorded 23 goals and 42 assists in 81 games last season, and has 139 points in 180 career games, all with the Ducks.