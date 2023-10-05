Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Thursday

Oct. 5, 2023 | 7 pm MST | Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

TV: None | Radio: None

The Arizona Coyotes will face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, marking the Coyotes’ second straight preseason game against them. Arizona and Anaheim also played each other on Sunday, with the Ducks grabbing the win following a two-goal rally in the game’s final 35 seconds.

The Coyotes’ gameday roster is inching closer to finality, as the club announced 20 player reassignments on Monday, including leading preseason scorer Josh Doan, who recorded three goals and two assists in three preseason games.

With a slimmed down training camp roster, the preseason games will likely begin to resemble a more typical NHL roster, with many more of the projected starting lineup participating. Though Thursday’s lineup was not yet available, keep an eye on goalie Connor Ingram, who has posted a 2.52 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in two games this preseason.

Player to Watch: Forward Clayton Keller may slot back into the lineup after not appearing in a game since the team’s trip to Melbourne, Australia for the 2023 NHL Global Series. The 25-year-old posted a career-best 86 points last season, and has posted one goal and two assists in two preseason games.

ABOUT THE DUCKS

Anaheim has played one game since facing the Coyotes on Sunday, falling 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings in LA. Brett Leason notched his third goal of the preseason in the second period of that game, while John Gibson stopped 36 of 40 shots.

Thursday’s game marks the final home preseason game for Anaheim.

The Ducks’ roster will also look different compared to what the Coyotes saw just a few days ago, as the team has recently come to terms contractually with forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

Anaheim is 4-2-0 in its preseason slate, and recently assigned five players to the San Diego Gulls, its AHL affiliate. Center Sam Carrick leads the team with four points in three preseason games, potting two goals while chipping in two assists. Though rosters were not yet available prior to posting, both Gibson and Lukas Dostal have alternated starts over the team’s last four games, and Dostal earned the win against the Coyotes on Sunday.

The Coyotes close out their preseason schedule against the Ducks on Saturday, facing off in Tucson at 3 pm MST.

Player to Watch: Zegras has yet to suit up this preseason, but it’s expected that he will play tonight. The 22-year-old recorded 23 goals and 42 assists in 81 games last season, and has 139 points in 180 career games, all with the Ducks.