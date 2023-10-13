Preview: Coyotes Open Season Against Devils in New Jersey

Oct. 13, 2023 | 4 pm MST | Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix; Cox 85/Comcast 11799 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620 AM

NEWARK, New Jersey – The puck is finally about to drop on the Arizona Coyotes’ 2023-24 season.

Arizona is set to face-off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, kicking off the new season with four road games before their home opener at Mullett Arena on Oct. 21.

Friday’s game will mark the NHL debut of forward Logan Cooley, who the Coyotes selected third overall at the 2022 NHL Draft. Cooley starred last season at the University of Minnesota, finishing as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award after recording 22 goals and 38 assists in 39 games as a freshman. The 19-year-old recorded a team-leading four goals and two assists in five preseason games with the Coyotes, including two game-winning goals.

“It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a while now,” Cooley said. “Just getting out there in the morning skate, seeing the ice, and being out there with the guys, it’s starting to feel a little more real now. I’m really excited.”

The Coyotes’ top scoring line of Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz will look to pick up where it left off last season after combining for 187 points. Plenty of new faces are set to make their first appearance with Arizona as well, including Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, and Travis Dermott.

Head coach André Tourigny said the new-look Coyotes are excited to finally hit the ice for regular season play.

“It’s about time to start,” he said. “When we started that process a long time ago, it was a long summer. A lot of positives. Now, we’re excited to get going, having meaningful games, and fight for those two points.”

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start, and is now entering his third season with the Coyotes. The 27-year-old was 18-24-6 with a 3.43 goals-against average and .899 save percentage last season.

Player to Watch: Cooley is an intriguing candidate given his NHL debut, but keep an eye on Hayton, who looks to continue his strong second half from last year. The 23-year-old scored 17 of his 19 goals after January 1 last season, centering the team’s top line between Keller and Schmaltz.

ABOUT THE DEVILS

New Jersey is playing in the second of back-to-back games following Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Center Jack Hughes recorded two goals in the win, while defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler chipped in three assists.

Arizona was 0-1-1 against the Devils last season, falling 4-2 in New Jersey on Nov. 12 before dropping a 5-4 decision in overtime at Mullett Arena on March 5.

Forward Jesper Bratt led all Devils with five goals and four assists in four preseason games, followed by Jack Hughes (3G, 5A in 4G), Dawson Mercer (2G, 3A in 4G) and Timo Meier (1G, 4A in 3G).

The Devils were the top-ranked team last season in expected goals for and expected goals off the rush, and Tourigny said it is critical for the Coyotes to stick with their gameplan on Friday.

“We know they’re a high offensive team, we know what to expect, but most importantly, for us, will be how we play,” Tourigny said. “However we counter what we do, if we don’t play our game, if we don’t play with our pace, if we don’t execute, we have no chance.”

Though lineups were not yet available, goalie Akira Schmid will likely start tonight, considering Vitek Vanecek played in Thursday’s win over the Red Wings. The 23-year-old Schmid burst onto the scene last season, posting a 9-5-2 record with a 2.13 GAA and .922 SV%.

PLAYER TO WATCH: None other than Hughes, who has picked up right where he left off from last year’s 99 point season. The 22-year-old potted two in the first game of the season, and will likely be a huge factor in Friday’s game.