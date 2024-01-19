Coyotes Drop Close Game to Canucks on Thursday

Arizona opens 2-game homestand against Predators on Saturday

GettyImages-1935925719
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Travis Dermott scored his first goal of the season and Connor Ingram made 24 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 2-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Arizona finished its three-game road trip 1-1-1, and returns home to host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

"We played hard, we played solid, they're a really good team," head coach André Tourigny said. "We got better during the game, every shift I think our guys worked extremely hard." 

Elias Pettersson and Dakota Joshua scored for the Canucks, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Thatcher Demko made 20 saves to earn his 23rd win of the season, which marks the second-most in the NHL.

With the win, the Canucks improved to 30-11-4, and lead the league with 64 points.

"We can take so many positives from that game," Dermott said. "It's against such a good team, they're playing well and they played well tonight, they didn't give us many opportunities. We stuck with them, right in their pocket the whole game."

Recap: Coyotes at Canucks 1.18.24

Pettersson opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 16:49 of the first period, one-timing a pass from Quinn Hughes past Ingram. Pettersson’s 24th goal of the season came on Vancouver’s 13th shot of the game.

Dermott tied the game just under two minutes later, firing a shot past Demko to even the score with his first goal of the season.

"It always feels nice to be able to contribute to your team," Dermott said. "It's the battles, it's working in the corners, it's breaking pucks out that's going to give me pride and joy in my game."

Joshua restored Vancouver's lead with 58 seconds remaining in the second period, firing a rebound up-and-over Ingram's pad to make it 2-1.

Arizona is back in action against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, opening a two-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).

Related Content

coyotes hosting skatin for leighton 2024

Coyotes Set to Host Skatin’ for Leighton on Sunday
coyotes flames recap 01162024

Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Flames on Tuesday
coyotes wild recap 011324

Bjugstad, Ingram Propel Coyotes to 6-0 Win Over Wild
coyotes announce 2024 25 season ticket sales

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16

News Feed

coyotes canucks preview 011824

Preview: Coyotes Close Road Trip in Vancouver on Thursday
coyotes flames preview 011624

Preview: Coyotes Face Flames in Calgary on Tuesday
coyotes announce 2024 25 season ticket sales

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16
coyotes wild recap 011324

Bjugstad, Ingram Propel Coyotes to 6-0 Win Over Wild
coyotes wild preview 011324

Preview: Coyotes Kick off Road Trip in Minnesota on Saturday
coyotes flames recap 011124

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Final Game of Homestand
coyotes flames preview 011124

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flames on Thursday
bjugstad partners with foundation reading program 2024

Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students
coyotes bruins recap 010924

Coyotes Top Bruins in Overtime behind Schmaltz’s Game-Winner
coyotes bruins preview 010924

Preview: Coyotes Host Bruins at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
coyotes justin kirkland defies adversity in NHL return 2024

Kirkland Defies Adversity to Make NHL Return, ‘Dream Come True All Over Again’
coyotes jets recap 010724

Coyotes Fall to Jets at Mullett Arena on Sunday
coyotes jets preview 010724

Preview: Guenther to make season debut as Coyotes Host Jets on Sunday 
ingram durzi maccelli crouse fan vote 2024

Ingram, Crouse, Durzi, & Maccelli up for 2024 All-Star Fan Vote
arizona coyotes foundation celebrates 2023 24 grant recipients

Arizona Coyotes Foundation Celebrates 2023-24 Grant Recipients
coyotes islanders recap 010423

Coyotes Fall to Islanders at Mullett Arena on Thursday
clayton keller earns 4th all star honor

Keller Selected to Represent Coyotes at 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto
coyotes islanders preview 010423

Preview: Coyotes Host Islanders in Second Game of Homestand