Coyotes Drop Close Game to Canucks on Thursday

Travis Dermott scored his first goal of the season and Connor Ingram made 24 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 2-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Arizona finished its three-game road trip 1-1-1, and returns home to host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

"We played hard, we played solid, they're a really good team," head coach André Tourigny said. "We got better during the game, every shift I think our guys worked extremely hard."

Elias Pettersson and Dakota Joshua scored for the Canucks, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Thatcher Demko made 20 saves to earn his 23rd win of the season, which marks the second-most in the NHL.

With the win, the Canucks improved to 30-11-4, and lead the league with 64 points.

"We can take so many positives from that game," Dermott said. "It's against such a good team, they're playing well and they played well tonight, they didn't give us many opportunities. We stuck with them, right in their pocket the whole game."