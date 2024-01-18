Preview: Coyotes Close Road Trip in Vancouver on Thursday

Jan. 18, 2024 | 8:00 pm MST | Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
The Arizona Coyotes are set to wrap up their three-game road trip in Vancouver on Thursday, having earned three of a possible four points to this point. The Desert Dogs are looking for their first win in Vancouver since 2020, when Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse helped the team to a 4-2 win.
Forward Clayton Keller has recorded four goals and four assists over his last five games, and is in the midst of his second five-game point streak of the season. The 25-year-old is two goals shy of tying Laurie Boschman and Jeremy Roenick for ninth-most goals in franchise history (152), and seven behind Radim Vrbata (157).
Defenseman Sean Durzi recorded a goal and an assist in Arizona’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames on Tuesday, and has four points over his last two games. He is tied for sixth on the team with 25 points, and is fourth among all NHL defensemen since Dec. 21, averaging 1.09 points per game.