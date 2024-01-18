Preview: Coyotes Close Road Trip in Vancouver on Thursday

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to make his third consecutive start, having posted a save percentage of .956 over his last two games. He ranks first in the league with five shutouts (tied with Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry), ninth in save percentage (.918) seventh in goals saved above average (11), and eighth in wins (15).

Thursday’s game marks the first of three games between the Coyotes and Canucks, with the two set to play again on April 3 in Tempe, and again on April 10 in Vancouver.

Player to Watch: Keep an eye on Durzi, who has seven points over his last five road games, and is tied for the second-most points on the road by a Coyotes player this season.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS

Vancouver has earned at least one point in six straight games, and currently leads the Pacific Division with 62 points in 44 games. The Canucks have played extremely well at home, posting a 14-4-1 record at Rogers Arena, and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, with the lone overtime loss coming on Monday at Columbus.

Vancouver boasts one of the league’s top offenses, led by forward J.T. Miller’s 60 points, which ranks fourth in the league. The Canucks have four players with over 45 points, as Elias Pettersson (58), Quinn Hughes (52), and Brock Boeser (46) round out the top four.

Boeser’s 27 goals lead the team, while also ranking fourth in the NHL, helping the Canucks to the league’s top mark of 3.82 goals-for per game. Pettersson, meanwhile, was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending Jan. 14 after posting five goals and four assists in four games.