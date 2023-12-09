Preview: Coyotes open Road Trip with Saturday matinee in Boston

Dec. 9, 2023 | 11:00 am MST | TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95

• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61

• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6

• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11

• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13

• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61

• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

The Arizona Coyotes have hit the road following a 4-1-0 homestand, beginning their three-game trip against the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona most recently dropped a 4-1 game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, and will make stops in Buffalo and Pittsburgh before returning home to face the San Jose Sharks next Friday.

The Coyotes’ special teams continue to play well, as their power play is ranked seventh with a 25.88 percent success rate, while the penalty kill is 13th with an 81.18 percent kill rate. Arizona has killed 26 of their last 28 penalties taken.

Forward Lawson Crouse is second on the team with 11 goals, 10 of which came during an impressive November. He scored the lone goal against the Flyers on Thursday, and has three points over his last three games. Clayton Keller, meanwhile, has 13 points in 12 road games, and has at least one point in five of Arizona’s last six games away from Mullett Arena.