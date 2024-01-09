Preview: Coyotes Host Bruins at Mullett Arena on Tuesday

Jan. 9, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullet Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

The Arizona Coyotes host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in the fourth game of their five-game homestand, marking the second-and-final time the two will play this season.

The Bruins won the first matchup, 5-3 in Boston on Dec. 9.

Last year’s game between Arizona and Boston at Mullett Arena had a thrilling finish, capped off by forward Lawson Crouse's game-winning goal with with 14 seconds remaining in the third period. If the Coyotes snag a win on Tuesday, it will mark the team’s first time recording two consecutive home wins against the Bruins since they did so in 1998 and 1999.

“That was a wild one,” forward Nick Bjugstad said. “It was a fun one, but they have a different team, we have a different team, and they’re obviously kicking pretty well.”

Forward Nick Schmaltz has scored in two consecutive games, one shy of his season high, while Matias Maccelli has recorded at least one point in all four career games against Boston.