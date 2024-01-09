Preview: Coyotes Host Bruins at Mullett Arena on Tuesday

Game marks final time the two teams will meet this season

By Patrick Brown
Jan. 9, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullet Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

The Arizona Coyotes host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in the fourth game of their five-game homestand, marking the second-and-final time the two will play this season.

The Bruins won the first matchup, 5-3 in Boston on Dec. 9.

Last year’s game between Arizona and Boston at Mullett Arena had a thrilling finish, capped off by forward Lawson Crouse's game-winning goal with with 14 seconds remaining in the third period. If the Coyotes snag a win on Tuesday, it will mark the team’s first time recording two consecutive home wins against the Bruins since they did so in 1998 and 1999.

“That was a wild one,” forward Nick Bjugstad said. “It was a fun one, but they have a different team, we have a different team, and they’re obviously kicking pretty well.”

Forward Nick Schmaltz has scored in two consecutive games, one shy of his season high, while Matias Maccelli has recorded at least one point in all four career games against Boston.

WPG@ARI: Schmaltz scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start tonight, and the 26-year-old netminder is 13-8-0 with four shutouts, a 2.61 goals-against average and .916 save percentage this season. He is 0-1-0 in his career against the Bruins.

“We have an unbelievable group of guys,” head coach André Tourigny said. “They care a lot. They want to be successful, they’re really proud of our culture, our DNA, and our effort.”

Player to Watch: Keep an eye on Dylan Guenther, who notched an assist against Boston last year, and scored in his season debut with the Coyotes on Sunday.

ABOUT THE BRUINS
Boston leads the Atlantic Division with 55 points, which is also tied for the second-most points in the NHL. The Bruins fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, but have won five of their last seven games overall.

Boston ranks 10th in the league with 3.36 goals per game, and also boasts the fifth-best defense in the league in allowing just 2.67 goals-against per game. Their special teams are also some of the highest-ranked in the NHL, ranking fifth on the power play (27.12 percent) and third on the penalty kill (85.81).

“We want to be as relentless as we’ve been for the last three years,” Tourigny said. “Obviously, the Bruins are a really good team. I have a ton of respect for them.”

Winger David Pastrňák leads the team with 56 points – which also ranks fourth overall in the NHL – and Brad Marchand (37), Charlie Coyle (30), and Charlie McAvoy (26) round out the top four.

Marchand notched two goals in Monday’s loss to the Avalanche, while goalie Jeremy Swayman took the loss after stopping 33 of the 36 shots he faced in the game. Swayman is 11-3-5 with a 2.45 GAA and .921 SV%.

Netminder Linus Ullmark was in the net for Boston’s win over the Coyotes earlier this season, and is 13-5-2 with a 2.74 GAA and .915 SV% this season. He is 3-0-0 with a 1.43 GAA and .956 SV% against the Coyotes in his career.

Player to Watch: Marchand, who has four goals in his last three games. The 35-year-old has an even 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 games against the Coyotes.

