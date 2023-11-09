Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip in St. Louis on Thursday

Nov. 9, 2023 | 6:00 pm MST | Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo.

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)

• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: ESPN 620 AM

• Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App

Fresh off a three-game homestand, the Arizona Coyotes kick off their five-game road trip in St. Louis against the Blues on Thursday. The Coyotes and Blues have faced each other once this season, with the Desert Dogs coming away with a 6-2 win at Enterprise Center on Oct. 19.

The Central Division foes face off twice more this season – Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, both at Mullett Arena.

Forward Matias Maccelli is set to play in his 100th career game on Thursday, and if the 23-year-old forward records two points, he’ll have recorded the second-most points by any Coyotes player in their first 100 games. Clayton Keller owns the top mark, notching 78 points over that same span.

Rosters were not yet available prior to posting, but to this point both Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka have alternated starts this season. If that rotation remains, Vejmelka would be due to start, and the netminder is 2-4-1 with a 3.09 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. If Ingram plays, it will be his second consecutive start following Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken. He’s 4-1-0 with a 2.47 GAA and .919 SV%.

Player to Watch: Keller continued his dominance in his hometown last time out, recording a goal and an assist against St. Louis. He has 26 points in 25 career games against the Blues.

ABOUT THE BLUES

St. Louis is closing out a four-game homestand of its own, and it has won two of the three games of it thus far. The Blues did drop their most recent game, however, a 5-2 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Robert Thomas leads the way with 10 points on five goals and five assists, but Kasperi Kapanen and Jordan Kyrou are right behind with six points each.

Between the pipes, Jordan Binnington has posted a 3-4-1 record in eight starts this season, notching a 2.58 goals against average and .919 save percentage over that span. Joel Hofer, meanwhile, is 2-1-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .912 SV% in three starts – his lone loss came against the Coyotes earlier this season.

The Blues have struggled to score goals through their first 11 games, ranking 29th in the league with 2.36 goals-for per game. They have been a bit more stingy on the defensive side of things, though, allowing the 11th-fewest goals-against per game (2.91). The Power Play has been a problem for St. Louis, as it ranks last in the league with a 3.57 percent success rate. Their penalty kill has been slightly better, though, ranking 21st at 74.19 percent.

Player to Watch: Thomas has five points over his last four games, and has scored a goal in each of those games. The 24-year-old has 11 points in 17 career games against the Coyotes.