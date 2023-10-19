Preview: Coyotes Wrap up Road Trip in St. Louis on Thursday

Oct. 19, 2023 | 5:00 pm MST | Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Arizona Coyotes conclude their four-game season-opening road trip against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with a chance to head back to the desert at .500.
The Coyotes finished 2-0-1 against the Blues last season, winning 5-0 at Mullett Arena on Jan. 26 and 6-2 on March 7, while dropping a 6-5 overtime game at Enterprise Center on Feb. 11.
Arizona is coming off two close losses, 1-0 to the New York Islanders on Tuesday and 2-1 to the New York Rangers on Monday. The Coyotes opened their season with a 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Oct. 13.
“I think we did a lot of things in our first three games against very good opponents,” head coach André Tourigny said. “I think we did a lot of good things defensively, but for whatever reason offensively we have a tough time making the next play. Our execution is off a little bit. Our intensity is good, our pace is good, but we don’t connect on plays that we normally do.”
Forwards Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz have both excelled against the Blues, each averaging a point-per-game against them in their careers. Keller has 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 career games, including three game-winning goals, while Schmaltz has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists in 29 career games, including one game-winner.