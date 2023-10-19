News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Wrap up Road Trip in St. Louis on Thursday

Arizona was 2-0-1 against St. Louis last season

IMG_6607
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 19, 2023 | 5:00 pm MST | Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo.

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Streaming: N/A
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Pregame: ESPN 620 AM
• Stream: Arizona Sports App
• Radio: ESPN 620 AM broadcast through 6 pm MST (Feed transitions to Arizona Sports App at 6 pm MST)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Arizona Coyotes conclude their four-game season-opening road trip against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with a chance to head back to the desert at .500.

The Coyotes finished 2-0-1 against the Blues last season, winning 5-0 at Mullett Arena on Jan. 26 and 6-2 on March 7, while dropping a 6-5 overtime game at Enterprise Center on Feb. 11.

Arizona is coming off two close losses, 1-0 to the New York Islanders on Tuesday and 2-1 to the New York Rangers on Monday. The Coyotes opened their season with a 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Oct. 13.

“I think we did a lot of things in our first three games against very good opponents,” head coach André Tourigny said. “I think we did a lot of good things defensively, but for whatever reason offensively we have a tough time making the next play. Our execution is off a little bit. Our intensity is good, our pace is good, but we don’t connect on plays that we normally do.”

Forwards Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz have both excelled against the Blues, each averaging a point-per-game against them in their careers. Keller has 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 career games, including three game-winning goals, while Schmaltz has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists in 29 career games, including one game-winner.

The Coyotes look to jump-start their 5-on-5 play on Thursday, as they have recorded just one even strength goal this season – Matt Dumba’s tally against the Devils 6:22 into the season. Arizona has scored three goals since, all with the man advantage.

“We’ve been playing pretty good hockey. We could have won the last two games with a bounce here or there,” Keller said. “St. Louis is a super fast team, a veteran team. They play hard and they’re going to make it tough on us, so we have to be ready from the start and go right at them.”

Conversely, the Coyotes have given up just one 5-on-5 goal this season, while the rest have either been at 4-on-4 or while playing shorthanded. Through three games, Arizona has allowed six total goals, which ranks seventh in the league, and their 95 shots against rank them right in the middle of the pack, at 16th fewest.

Connor Ingram is expected to make his second start of the season, and is 0-1-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. The 26-year-old stopped 26 of 28 shots against the New York Rangers on Monday, and will be making his first-ever start against the Blues.

Player to Watch: It’s well documented – keep your eyes on Keller, who always seems to connect when playing against his hometown team.

ABOUT THE BLUES
The Blues are 1-0-1, beginning their season with a shootout loss to the Dallas Stars before winning their home opener 2-1 in a shootout over the Seattle Kraken. The team’s offense has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, as Jordan Kyrou and Tyler Tucker are the only St. Louis Players to find the back of the net through two games.

To make matters worse, winger Pavel Buchnevich exited the team’s game against the Kraken with an upper-body injury, and has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Coyotes.

The Blues’ defense has been stellar through two games this season, though, allowing just two goals in as many games. Both teams allow a similar amount of shots on goal, averaging just under 33 per game.

Netminder Joel Hofer is set make his first start of the season and has just eight NHL games to his name, including six last season. The 23-year-old was selected by the Blues 107th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, and has a career GAA of 3.18 and SV% of .900. He won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, and was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team last season.

“Hofer will be a really good goalie for a long, long time in our league. He’s big, he’s confident, he has swagger, and he’s really good with the puck,” Tourigny said. “We need to put a little bit more traffic than we did against the Islanders, and have a better selection on when it’s time to make the extra pass, versus when it’s time to put pucks at the net and go for the dirty one.”

Player to Watch: Hofer, who will start in just his ninth NHL game tonight. Binnington has held the opposition to just one goal per game to this point, stopping 63 of 65 shots over two games. The 6-foot-5 Hofer will need to stand just as tall, especially if the Coyotes can put more pucks on net and match their shot outputs from their first two games of 33 and 27, respectively.

