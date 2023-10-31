News Feed

Carcone Nets First Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Blackhawks

Six different Arizona players finish with multi-point games in 8-1 rout

GettyImages-1755121093
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Michael Carcone recorded his first career hat trick, Jack McBain added two goals, and three other Coyotes scored as Arizona beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 at Mullett Arena on Monday. Connor Ingram made 29 saves to earn his second win of the season. 

McBain and Carcone finished with four points on the night, while McBain and Liam O’Brien both recorded Gordie Howe Hat Tricks in the win. The latter accomplishment marked the first time two players in Coyotes/Jets history notched a Gordie Howe Hat Trick since Feb. 2, 1988, when Andrew McBain (Jack’s father) and Peter Taglianetti completed the feat with the then-Winnipeg Jets.

Connor Bedard scored and Arvid Soderblom made 15 saves for the Blackhawks, who lost for the third time in four games. Petr Mrazek made 10 saves after replacing Soderblom in the second.

Liam O’Brien, Jack McBain, Josh Brown, and Sean Durzi also scored for the Coyotes, who had six players finish with multi-point games. In all, 11 Arizona players recorded at least one point in the win.

Bedard opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game, giving the Blackhawks the early lead. That was all the offense Chicago could muster, however, and Carcone answered just under two minutes later to tie it up.

From there, the flood gates opened, and the Coyotes never looked back.

Brown scored his first of the season to give Arizona a 2-1 lead at 13:53 of the first period, firing in a rebound from Jack McBain’s initial shot. Carcone added a power-play goal just over two minutes later to pad the Coyotes’ lead, giving them a two-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period was much of the same from Arizona, who scored four goals within a 10-minute span. Carcone completed his hat trick five minutes in, followed by goals from McBain, Durzi, and O’Brien. 

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Streaming: N/A
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61

WHERE TO LISTEN:
Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM
Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App

