Carcone Nets First Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Blackhawks

Connor Bedard scored and Arvid Soderblom made 15 saves for the Blackhawks, who lost for the third time in four games. Petr Mrazek made 10 saves after replacing Soderblom in the second.

Liam O’Brien, Jack McBain, Josh Brown, and Sean Durzi also scored for the Coyotes, who had six players finish with multi-point games. In all, 11 Arizona players recorded at least one point in the win.

Bedard opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game, giving the Blackhawks the early lead. That was all the offense Chicago could muster, however, and Carcone answered just under two minutes later to tie it up.

From there, the flood gates opened, and the Coyotes never looked back.

Brown scored his first of the season to give Arizona a 2-1 lead at 13:53 of the first period, firing in a rebound from Jack McBain’s initial shot. Carcone added a power-play goal just over two minutes later to pad the Coyotes’ lead, giving them a two-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period was much of the same from Arizona, who scored four goals within a 10-minute span. Carcone completed his hat trick five minutes in, followed by goals from McBain, Durzi, and O’Brien.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST

