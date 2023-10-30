News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Face Kings at Mullett Arena on Friday
Dermott Reflects on Impact, 'Better Than I Ever Expected'
Arizona Coyotes' Los Howlitos Program Takes to the Ice 
Coyotes Fall to Kings in Los Angeles on Tuesday
Preview: Coyotes Face Kings in L.A. on Tuesday
Yotes Notes: Mullett Magic Returns & Goalie Tandem Shines
Coyotes Top Ducks 2-1 in Home Opener on Saturday
Coyotes Conclude Road Trip with 6-2 Win in St. Louis
Preview: Coyotes Wrap up Road Trip in St. Louis on Thursday
Coyotes Fall to Islanders in New York on Tuesday
Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up East Coast Swing Against Islanders
Coyotes Drop Close Game to Rangers in New York on Monday
Preview: Coyotes Face Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday
Yotes Notes: Season-Opening Win & Schmaltz's Career Milestones
Cooley Reflects on NHL Debut, 'It was Special'
Coyotes Top Devils in Season Opener with 4-3 Shootout Win
Coyotes Set to Kick Off 2023-24 Season, 'Been a Great Offseason for our Team'
Dermott Impresses at Camp, 'He Was Excellent'

Preview: Coyotes Host Blackhawks at Mullett Arena on Monday

Arizona wraps up two-game home set before playing in Anaheim on Wednesday

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 30, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61

WHERE TO LISTEN:
Radio: ESPN 620 AM
Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App

The Arizona Coyotes are back in action on Monday, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at Mullett Arena in what is the Coyotes’ second straight home game.

Arizona dropped a close 5-4 game to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, and heads to Anaheim on Wednesday before kicking off a three-game homestand from Nov. 2 – Nov. 7.

Forwards Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz continue to pace Arizona’s offense, as each have recorded eight points in seven games this season. Keller has notched four goals and four assists, while Schmaltz has chipped in two goals and six assists.

Sean Durzi, Matias Maccelli, and Logan Cooley round out the top five with five points each.

Forward Jack McBain will play in his 100th career NHL game tonight, all of which have come with the Coyotes after General Manager Bill Armstrong acquired his rights from the Minnesota Wild for a second-round pick in 2022. The 22-year-old, who was selected 63rd overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, has 31 points in 99 games, and two goals this year.

“He had success in college, and he arrived with us, played a really important role in playing on the PK and playing against the teams’ best players,” coach André Tourigny said. “You want a guy to embrace that role, and he does. He’s physical, he’s mean, he’s really competitive, he brings a very good element to our team with his size and physicality.”

McBain’s hard work ethic and tough-nosed, gritty style of play truly epitomizes the culture that both Armstrong and Tourigny have been fostering for the past 2+ seasons.

“It’s gone by pretty quick,” McBain said. “Last year I just tried to come in, find a role on the team, be productive, and try to contribute any way I can. I found being more physical and bringing an edge to my game worked, so that’s something I try to bring into my game every night.

“I still do that, but I’m trying to grow other parts of my game and become offensive, more consistent defensively and become an all-around player.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to start, which will mark his first appearance since getting pulled in the first period of Arizona’s 6-3 loss to the Kings last Tuesday. The 26-year-old netminder is 1-1-0 this season with a 3.20 goals-against average and .889 save percentage, and is 0-1-1 against the Blackhawks in his career.

Player to Watch: Schmaltz has played well against his former team, recording 11 points in 10 games against them. He has recorded at least one point in four straight games, so keep an eye on No. 8 tonight.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS

Though Chicago has lost three of its last four games, the team is coming off an overtime win against the previously-unbeaten Vegas Golden Knights. The Blackhawks are well-known for their rookie phenom forward Connor Bedard, who has three goals and two assists in eight games, but it’s actually veteran forward Corey Perry who’s leading the way with six points over that same span.

The Blackhawks have plenty of weapons on offense, though their 2.25 goals per game currently rank 27th in the NHL. Their defense, though, has been effective to start the season, allowing the 12th-fewest goals per game (3.00).

Chicago’s penalty kill is strong, ranking seventh in the league with an 88.46 percent success rate, and something has to give tonight considering the Coyotes’ power-play percentage is currently sixth in the league at 26.67 percent.

“They have a good mix, they did a good job by surrounding their players with (Tyler) Johnson, (Ryan) Donato, and all of those guys who will do a job with their young players,” Tourigny said. “They have had a good start, it’s a team that plays with a lot of pace. They have good pressure. Their PK is probably the best PK we’ll play against since the start of the season, numbers-wise, at least.”

Arvid Söderblom is expected to get the nod in net tonight for the Hawks. The 24-year-old is 1-2-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .913 SV% this season, but has never faced the Coyotes in his 21-game career.
 
Player to Watch: It’s impossible to not call attention to Bedard, who is highlighted anywhere he visits. The 18-year-old forward has dazzled in his debut season to this point, has scored two goals over his last three games.