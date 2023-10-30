Preview: Coyotes Host Blackhawks at Mullett Arena on Monday

Oct. 30, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)

• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61

WHERE TO LISTEN:

Radio: ESPN 620 AM

Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App

The Arizona Coyotes are back in action on Monday, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at Mullett Arena in what is the Coyotes’ second straight home game.

Arizona dropped a close 5-4 game to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, and heads to Anaheim on Wednesday before kicking off a three-game homestand from Nov. 2 – Nov. 7.

Forwards Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz continue to pace Arizona’s offense, as each have recorded eight points in seven games this season. Keller has notched four goals and four assists, while Schmaltz has chipped in two goals and six assists.

Sean Durzi, Matias Maccelli, and Logan Cooley round out the top five with five points each.

Forward Jack McBain will play in his 100th career NHL game tonight, all of which have come with the Coyotes after General Manager Bill Armstrong acquired his rights from the Minnesota Wild for a second-round pick in 2022. The 22-year-old, who was selected 63rd overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, has 31 points in 99 games, and two goals this year.

“He had success in college, and he arrived with us, played a really important role in playing on the PK and playing against the teams’ best players,” coach André Tourigny said. “You want a guy to embrace that role, and he does. He’s physical, he’s mean, he’s really competitive, he brings a very good element to our team with his size and physicality.”

McBain’s hard work ethic and tough-nosed, gritty style of play truly epitomizes the culture that both Armstrong and Tourigny have been fostering for the past 2+ seasons.