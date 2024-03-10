Coyotes Open Road Trip against Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday

March 10, 2024 | 3 pm MST | United Center, Chicago, Ill.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620
CHICAGO -- Fresh off a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to kick off a three-game road trip in Chicago, marking the third-and-final time the two teams will meet this season.
The Coyotes are 1-1-0 against Chicago this season, winning 8-1 on Oct. 30 and dropping a 5-2 contest just five days ago. Sunday’s game is the only one to be played at United Center this year.
The Coyotes are 1-0-0 following Friday’s trade deadline, in which they traded defensemen Matt Dumba and Troy Stecher, as well as forward Jason Zucker. Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, and Logan Cooley scored on Friday, helping Arizona to its third win over its last five games.
McBain has points in two straight games, and his line with Liam O’Brien and Michael Carcone has accounted for four goals and six assists over the last five games.