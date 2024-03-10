Coyotes Open Road Trip against Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday

“They’re doing a really good job,” head coach André Tourigny said. “They have pace, they talk a lot to each other, and they’re building chemistry. I’m happy with the way they’re playing.”

Bjugstad has scored in two straight games, and his 34 points are the most he has recorded in a single season since 2017-18. The 31-year-old and his wife welcomed their third daughter, Ciella, to the world last week.

He has taken on a leadership role this season on the ice, and it has had a clear impact.

“I’m just trying to play my part,” Bjugstad said. “I’m just trying to keep playing hard and not lose that hunger. I’ve made a point, as I’ve gotten older, to try to get better. A lot of times where we get older we get stagnant in our ways, and I want to grow with this team.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start after earning his sixth shutout of the season on Friday. The 26-year-old is 18-16-3 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .911 save percentage, and his six shutouts are tied with Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry for the NHL lead.

He is 1-2-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .926 SV% in his career against the Blackhawks.

Player to Watch: Nick Schmaltz has six points, including two goals, over his last five games. The former Blackhawk has 11 points in 12 games against his former team.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS

Chicago is playing in the second of back-to-back games after falling 4-1 in Washington on Saturday night. The Blackhawks have lost five straight games at United Center, and are 2-13-3 over their last 18 games.

Rookie Connor Bedard leads all Blackhawks with 43 points, averaging 19:26 as an 18-year-old in the league. Philipp Kurashev (35), Jason Dickinson (30), Nick Foligno (29), and Tyler Johnson (22) round out the top five scorers on the team.