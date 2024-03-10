Coyotes Open Road Trip against Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday

Chicago has lost 5 straight home games

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

March 10, 2024 | 3 pm MST | United Center, Chicago, Ill.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

CHICAGO -- Fresh off a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to kick off a three-game road trip in Chicago, marking the third-and-final time the two teams will meet this season.

The Coyotes are 1-1-0 against Chicago this season, winning 8-1 on Oct. 30 and dropping a 5-2 contest just five days ago. Sunday’s game is the only one to be played at United Center this year.

The Coyotes are 1-0-0 following Friday’s trade deadline, in which they traded defensemen Matt Dumba and Troy Stecher, as well as forward Jason Zucker. Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, and Logan Cooley scored on Friday, helping Arizona to its third win over its last five games.

McBain has points in two straight games, and his line with Liam O’Brien and Michael Carcone has accounted for four goals and six assists over the last five games.

DET@ARI: McBain scores goal against Alex Lyon

“They’re doing a really good job,” head coach André Tourigny said. “They have pace, they talk a lot to each other, and they’re building chemistry. I’m happy with the way they’re playing.”

Bjugstad has scored in two straight games, and his 34 points are the most he has recorded in a single season since 2017-18. The 31-year-old and his wife welcomed their third daughter, Ciella, to the world last week.

He has taken on a leadership role this season on the ice, and it has had a clear impact.

“I’m just trying to play my part,” Bjugstad said. “I’m just trying to keep playing hard and not lose that hunger. I’ve made a point, as I’ve gotten older, to try to get better. A lot of times where we get older we get stagnant in our ways, and I want to grow with this team.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start after earning his sixth shutout of the season on Friday. The 26-year-old is 18-16-3 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .911 save percentage, and his six shutouts are tied with Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry for the NHL lead.

He is 1-2-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .926 SV% in his career against the Blackhawks.

Player to Watch: Nick Schmaltz has six points, including two goals, over his last five games. The former Blackhawk has 11 points in 12 games against his former team.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS
Chicago is playing in the second of back-to-back games after falling 4-1 in Washington on Saturday night. The Blackhawks have lost five straight games at United Center, and are 2-13-3 over their last 18 games.

Rookie Connor Bedard leads all Blackhawks with 43 points, averaging 19:26 as an 18-year-old in the league. Philipp Kurashev (35), Jason Dickinson (30), Nick Foligno (29), and Tyler Johnson (22) round out the top five scorers on the team.

“We want to play more inside than we did last game against them, having more traffic,” Tourigny said. “Simplify offensively, and defensively we need to be aware of their transition and their power play.”

Between the pipes, Petr Mrázek has done the lion’s share of work, posting a 13-25-4 record in 40 starts with one shutout, a 3.11 GAA average and .905 SV%. Backup Arvid Söderblom is 3-18-1 with a 3.88 GAA and .879 SV% and earned the win against the Coyotes last week, making 37 saves.

Lineups were not yet available, but Mrázek started on Saturday against Washington, so Söderblom may be in line for the start against the Coyotes. He is 1-1-0 with a 5.66 GAA and .852 SV% in his career against Arizona.

The Blackhawks score the fewest goals per game in the league (2.03) while giving up the third-most (3.56). Their power play ranks 30th with a 14.21 percent conversion rate, while their penalty kill is 21st overall with a 77.42 percent success rate. The Blackhawks converted on 4-of-5 opportunities with the man advantage against the Coyotes last week.

“Ideally you take as few penalties as possible, but I think we took a step forward last game on our PK,” Tourigny said. “Hopefully we build off it.”

Player to Watch: All eyes are squarely on Bedard, who had two assists against the Coyotes last week. He has not scored since Feb. 19 against the Hurricanes.

