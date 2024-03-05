Preview: Coyotes Open Homestand Against Blackhawks on Tuesday

March 5, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Fresh off a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to open a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. The meeting marks the second of three matchups between the two teams, with the Coyotes winning the first game 8-1 on Oct. 30 at Mullett Arena.

Arizona and Chicago close out their season series on Sunday at United Center.

“With what we’ve been through, it’s important for us to solidify what we’re doing and keep focusing on our game,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We still have a few things on the track we can help a little bit. On our breakout, help a little bit better, and have our defensemen slow down the opponent a little bit, and there are a few things in our neutral zone forecheck we addressed with the team.

“And, we want to be disciplined. We took too many penalties last game, so we need to clean that up.”

Forward Matias Maccelli is in the midst of a six-game point streak, his second such mark of the season. The 23-year-old is just one point shy of 100 in his career, and has 11 goals and 33 assists in 61 games this season.

Tourigny said forward Clayton Keller is improving after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury, but would still be a gametime decision following today’s morning skate. Keller has 52 points on 22 goals and 30 assists this season, and will be skating in his 500th career game if he is in the lineup against Chicago.

Defenseman Michael Kesselring has a goal and an assist over his last four games, notching the eventual game-winning goal against the Capitals on Sunday. He has five goals and nine assists in 44 games this season, including two game-winners.