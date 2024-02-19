Coyotes Drop Close Game to Avalanche in Denver

Colton opened the scoring 4:10 into the game, beating Vejmelka, who was screened on the play.

Dumba tied it up at 7:48 of the opening period, sending a rebound from Alex Kerfoot’s initial shot past Georgiev. Crouse gave Arizona the lead at 12:20 of the opening frame with a power-play goal, wristing a shot from the slot past Georgiev. The goal was Crouse’s 20th of the season – marking his third straight season of 20+ goals – and the 100th of his career.

Johnson tied it up 5:20 into the second period, walking the puck up the right circle before beating Vejmelka far side.

Cooley made it 3-2 with his eighth of the year at 9:52 of the middle frame before MacKinnon tied it up just 21 seconds later with his 33rd goal of the season. Tourigny challenged for goalie interference, but the goal was confirmed after review.

Both teams had goals disallowed after being called offside in the third before Toews sent a wrister through traffic past Vejmelka to make it 4-3 at 13:25, and the Coyotes were unable to find the equalizer.

Kerfoot would not settle for any moral victories following the game.

"You play in this league to win games, and win you're not winning, just everything feels bad," he said. "There's definitely some stuff we can build on, but at this point it's about getting results."

Arizona is back in action on Monday, facing off against the Edmonton Oilers in a matinee. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).