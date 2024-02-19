Coyotes Drop Close Game to Avalanche in Denver

Lawson Crouse scored his 100th career goal, Matt Dumba and Logan Cooley also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-3 to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Sunday.
Ross Colton, Jack Johnson, Nathan MacKinnon, and Devon Toews scored for the Avalanche, who won for the second time in three games. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves to earn his 29th win of the season.
Arizona split its season series with Colorado, 2-2-0.
"I'm super proud of the way the guys worked," head coach André Tourigny said. "We did a lot of good things, and could not seal the deal. We're in that kind of a slump right now where, whatever we do, there's always a bad bounce or something, but I'm extremely proud of the effort of the boys."