Coyotes Drop Close Game to Avalanche in Denver

Crouse scores 100th career goal; Arizona plays Edmonton at home on Monday

GettyImages-2013763320
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Lawson Crouse scored his 100th career goal, Matt Dumba and Logan Cooley also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-3 to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Sunday.

Ross Colton, Jack Johnson, Nathan MacKinnon, and Devon Toews scored for the Avalanche, who won for the second time in three games. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves to earn his 29th win of the season.

Arizona split its season series with Colorado, 2-2-0.

"I'm super proud of the way the guys worked," head coach André Tourigny said. "We did a lot of good things, and could not seal the deal. We're in that kind of a slump right now where, whatever we do, there's always a bad bounce or something, but I'm extremely proud of the effort of the boys."

Recap: Coyotes at Avalanche 2.18.24

Colton opened the scoring 4:10 into the game, beating Vejmelka, who was screened on the play.

Dumba tied it up at 7:48 of the opening period, sending a rebound from Alex Kerfoot’s initial shot past Georgiev. Crouse gave Arizona the lead at 12:20 of the opening frame with a power-play goal, wristing a shot from the slot past Georgiev. The goal was Crouse’s 20th of the season – marking his third straight season of 20+ goals – and the 100th of his career.

Johnson tied it up 5:20 into the second period, walking the puck up the right circle before beating Vejmelka far side.

Cooley made it 3-2 with his eighth of the year at 9:52 of the middle frame before MacKinnon tied it up just 21 seconds later with his 33rd goal of the season. Tourigny challenged for goalie interference, but the goal was confirmed after review.

Both teams had goals disallowed after being called offside in the third before Toews sent a wrister through traffic past Vejmelka to make it 4-3 at 13:25, and the Coyotes were unable to find the equalizer.

Kerfoot would not settle for any moral victories following the game.

"You play in this league to win games, and win you're not winning, just everything feels bad," he said. "There's definitely some stuff we can build on, but at this point it's about getting results."

Arizona is back in action on Monday, facing off against the Edmonton Oilers in a matinee. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).

Related Content

Coyotes Fall to Hurricanes at Mullett Arena on Friday

Coyotes Launch Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Platform in Partnership with Kiswe and Scripps Sports

Coyotes & Forever Ever Collaborate on Black Excellence Jerseys

Coyotes Fall to Wild on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Meet Avalanche in Denver on Sunday

Coyotes Fall to Hurricanes at Mullett Arena on Friday

Preview: Coyotes Host Hurricanes at Mullett Arena on Friday

Coyotes Launch Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Platform in Partnership with Kiswe and Scripps Sports

Coyotes & Forever Ever Collaborate on Black Excellence Jerseys

Coyotes Fall to Wild on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

Preview: Coyotes Host Wild at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Coyotes Sign David Ludwig to Contract Extension & Promote to Assistant General Manager

Coyotes Sign Associate Director of Amateur Scouting Ryan Jankowski to Contract Extension

Coyotes Fall to Flyers in Philly on Monday

Coyotes Sign Director of Amateur Scouting Darryl Plandowski to Contract Extension

Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Philadelphia on Monday

Coyotes Fall to Predators in Overtime on Saturday

Preview: Coyotes Clash with Predators in Nashville on Saturday

Arizona Coyotes Sign Director of Pro Scouting Alan Hepple to Contract Extension

Coyotes’ Rally Comes Up Short Against Vegas on Thursday

Preview: Coyotes Return to Action Against Golden Knights on Thursday

Coyotes Gearing Up for 2nd Half, 'It's a Sprint Every Day'