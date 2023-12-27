Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said defenseman J.J. Moser will miss Wednesday’s game due to an upper-body injury. Juuso Välimäki will play in his place, marking his first appearance since Dec. 19 against the Ottawa Senators.

“I firmly believe our success, he’s a key player for us if we want to succeed in the long run,” Tourigny said. “Vali has courage, he’s not afraid of anything, to block a shot or take a hit, and he can make plays. He’s clever offensively.”

The Coyotes are 2-for-6 on the power play over their last two games while allowing just one goal over their last five games on the penalty kill. Arizona’s power play ranks 11th overall with a 23.21 percent conversion rate, while its penalty kill is 14th with an 80.20 percent success rate.

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to start on Wednesday, and is 5-7-2 with one shutout, a 2.95 goals-against average and .906 save percentage this season. He earned a win in each of his last three appearances, stopping 73 of 75 shots he’s faced over that span. He’s 1-2-0 in his career against Colorado.

Player to Watch: Forward Logan Cooley has an assist in two straight home games, and is tied for third among rookies with 14 helpers on the season.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE

Colorado raced out to a 4-0 lead through the first two periods in Saturday’s win, and the Avs’ 44 points are tied with the Stars for first place in the Central Division -- though they have played two more games than Dallas. Forward Nathan MacKinnon has recorded at least one point in 18 straight games, and his 54 points are second in the league, behind only Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov.

Between the pipes, Alexandar Georgiev has done the lion’s share of work, posting a 17-8-1 record with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and .899 SV%. Ivan Prosvetov, meanwhile, is 4-3-1 with a 2.84 GAA and .906 GAA.

Georgiev has been in net for both games against Arizona this season.

The Avalanche average the second-most goals per game in the league with 3.65, while they allow the 12th-fewest at 3.03. They also rank in the top 10 in both special teams categories, as their 23.62 percent power play and 83.33 penalty kill rank 10th and sixth, respectively.