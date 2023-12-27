Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Dec. 27, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, and will play six of their next seven games at Mullett Arena, where they are 11-5-0 this season.
The Coyotes and Avalanche have met twice already, most recently in Denver on Saturday where Colorado won 4-1. Arizona won the first meeting between the two teams 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 30 at Mullett Arena.
“They were hungry and they did everything they had to do to win,” defenseman Sean Durzi said. “Getting a chance to play at home in front of our fans is awesome. It’s nice to have the opportunity to answer, the opportunity to show our character, and show what we can do.”
Forward Alex Kerfoot, who played 157 games with the Avs from 2017 – 2019, scored on Saturday, and has four goals and 17 assists in 33 games with the Coyotes this season. He has scored in consecutive games for the first time this year, and has not recorded three straight games with a goal since Nov. 5 – Nov. 11, 2017.