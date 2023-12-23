Preview: Coyotes Close Out Road Trip in Colorado on Saturday

Dec. 23, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Ball Arena, Denver, Colo.
WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App
Fresh off a 5-2 win over the San José Sharks on Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes conclude their two-game road trip in Colorado on Saturday. Arizona won the first meeting this season in overtime, 4-3 on Nov. 30, and the two will meet twice more, Wednesday at Mullett Arena and Feb. 18 at Ball Arena.
“We’re going to have to bring our best game, especially with them being at home,” said forward Nick Bjugstad, who scored the overtime winner against Colorado. “I thought we played pretty well against them at The Mullett. We know what they’ve got, this is a deep, talented team.”