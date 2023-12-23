Preview: Coyotes Close Out Road Trip in Colorado on Saturday

The Coyotes travel to Anaheim on Dec. 29 after hosting the Avalanche before opening a five-game homestand at Mullett Arena on Jan. 2.

Forward Clayton Keller has scored in three straight games, his second such streak this season. The 25-year-old has recorded a goal in four of his last five games against Colorado, and notched a point in seven straight against them.

Matias Maccelli has two goals and five assists in his last eight games, and is second on the team with 24 points. He has a goal and an assist in five games against Colorado.

Offensively the Coyotes have taken 68 shots on goal over their last two games, something head coach André Tourigny said has been more of a focus as of late.

“We’ve put more traffic, more pucks at the net,” he said. “In the past we went with quality over quantity all the time, and now we want to have a better mix. We still go for quality, we will not be a volume shooting team … but still, we need to have a better mix.”

Connor Ingram is expected to get the start tonight, and made 28 saves in the Coyotes’ win over the Avalanche earlier this season. The 26-year-old 2-0-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in his career against Colorado.

Player to Watch: Alex Kerfoot is coming off a three-point game – his fourth of the season – and 29-year-old has three goals and 17 assists in 32 games this season. He spent the first two years of his career with Colorado, posting 85 points in 157 games.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE

Colorado has won four of its last six games, most recently a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Nathan MacKinnon recorded four goals and one assist in the game – marking the first time in Avalanche team history that a player has recorded four goals in a game – and his 53 points this season are second in the league behind Nikita Kucherov’s 57.

The 28-year-old has recorded a point in 17 straight games, notching 33 points over that span.