Preview: Coyotes Close Out Road Trip in Colorado on Saturday

Game marks Arizona’s final contest before holiday break

az_wheretowatchv2
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Dec. 23, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Ball Arena, Denver, Colo.

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

Fresh off a 5-2 win over the San José Sharks on Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes conclude their two-game road trip in Colorado on Saturday. Arizona won the first meeting this season in overtime, 4-3 on Nov. 30, and the two will meet twice more, Wednesday at Mullett Arena and Feb. 18 at Ball Arena.

“We’re going to have to bring our best game, especially with them being at home,” said forward Nick Bjugstad, who scored the overtime winner against Colorado. “I thought we played pretty well against them at The Mullett. We know what they’ve got, this is a deep, talented team.”

COL@ARI: Bjugstad scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

The Coyotes travel to Anaheim on Dec. 29 after hosting the Avalanche before opening a five-game homestand at Mullett Arena on Jan. 2.

Forward Clayton Keller has scored in three straight games, his second such streak this season. The 25-year-old has recorded a goal in four of his last five games against Colorado, and notched a point in seven straight against them.

Matias Maccelli has two goals and five assists in his last eight games, and is second on the team with 24 points. He has a goal and an assist in five games against Colorado.

Offensively the Coyotes have taken 68 shots on goal over their last two games, something head coach André Tourigny said has been more of a focus as of late.

“We’ve put more traffic, more pucks at the net,” he said. “In the past we went with quality over quantity all the time, and now we want to have a better mix. We still go for quality, we will not be a volume shooting team … but still, we need to have a better mix.”

Connor Ingram is expected to get the start tonight, and made 28 saves in the Coyotes’ win over the Avalanche earlier this season. The 26-year-old 2-0-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in his career against Colorado.

Player to Watch: Alex Kerfoot is coming off a three-point game – his fourth of the season – and 29-year-old has three goals and 17 assists in 32 games this season. He spent the first two years of his career with Colorado, posting 85 points in 157 games.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE
Colorado has won four of its last six games, most recently a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Nathan MacKinnon recorded four goals and one assist in the game – marking the first time in Avalanche team history that a player has recorded four goals in a game – and his 53 points this season are second in the league behind Nikita Kucherov’s 57.

The 28-year-old has recorded a point in 17 straight games, notching 33 points over that span.

Forward Mikko Rantanen isn’t far behind, either, as his 42 points are tied for seventh-most in the NHL, and he is on a six-game point streak of his own. Valeri Nichuskin and Jonathan Drouin are also on streaks of six and five games, respectively.

“If you defend all night, you will be in trouble,” Tourigny said. “You need to be good with the puck and we need to make sure we make good risk assessment with the puck and not turn anything over. Obviously their best players are so good, they’re the best in the world.”

Cale Makar notched two assists in Colorado’s win over the Senators in his first game back after missing three games with a lower body injury. The 25-year-old has eight goals and 31 assists in 33 games this season.

Alexandar Georgiev has done the lion's share of work in net, posting a 16-8-1 record with a 3.01 GAA and .897 SV%, while former Coyotes netminder Ivan Prosvetov is 4-3-1 with a 2.84 GAA and .906 SV%. Georgiev took the loss against Arizona earlier this season, and is expected to start again on Saturday.

He’s 3-1-2 with a 2.75 GAA and .897 save percentage in his career against the Coyotes.

Colorado averages the second-most goals per game in the league, registering 3.64 goals-for, and it allows the 13th-fewest at 3.09, just two spots behind the Coyotes. Its power play ranks eighth with a 24 percent conversion rate, while its penalty kill is sixth with an 83.76 percent success rate. They have recorded 11 power-play goals over their last six games.

Player to Watch: None other than MacKinnon, whose point streak commands attention. He has 11 goals and 25 assists in 33 career games against the Coyotes.

Related Content

alex kerfoot making impact on top line 2023

Kerfoot’s Versatility Jump-Starts Top Line, ‘He’s a Swiss-Army Knife’
coyotes sharks recap 122123

Coyotes Top Sharks on Thursday for Fourth Straight Win
yotes notes week 11 2023

Yotes Notes: Perfect Homestand & Delivering Holiday Cheer
coyotes senators recap 121923

Coyotes Score Four Unanswered, Top Senators 4-3 on Tuesday

News Feed

alex kerfoot making impact on top line 2023

Kerfoot’s Versatility Jump-Starts Top Line, ‘He’s a Swiss-Army Knife’
coyotes sharks recap 122123

Coyotes Top Sharks on Thursday for Fourth Straight Win
coyotes sharks preview 122123

Preview: Coyotes Face Sharks in San Jose on Thursday
yotes notes week 11 2023

Yotes Notes: Perfect Homestand & Delivering Holiday Cheer
coyotes senators recap 121923

Coyotes Score Four Unanswered, Top Senators 4-3 on Tuesday
coyotes senators preview 121923

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Senators on Tuesday
arizona coyotes deliver toys phoenix childrens 2023

Coyotes Players, Alumni Deliver Toys to Phoenix Children's on Monday
coyotes sabres recap 121623

Vejmelka Shuts Out Sabres, Coyotes Blank Opponent for Second Straight Night
coyotes sabres preview 121623

Preview: Coyotes Host Sabres in Second of Back-to-Back Games
coyotes sharks recap 121523

Ingram Earns Third Shutout as Coyotes Blank Sharks on Friday
coyotes sharks preview 121523

Preview: Coyotes Kick off Homestand against Sharks on Friday
coyotes maintain focus through adversity 2023

Coyotes Maintain Focus Through Adversity, ‘Holding Ourselves Accountable’
shapiro law team arizona coyotes announce partnership 2023

Shapiro Law Team Named Official Personal Injury Law Firm of the Arizona Coyotes
coyotes hosting toy drive at mullett arena 2023

Coyotes Hosting Toy Drive at Mullett Arena on Friday & Saturday
coyotes penguins recap 121223

Coyotes Drop Final Game of Road Trip to Penguins on Tuesday
cooley returns to pittsburgh 121223

Cooley Excited for Return to Hometown, ‘Pretty Special’
coyotes penguins preview 121223

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Road Trip in Pittsburgh on Tuesday
coyotes sabres recap 121123

Coyotes Fall to Sabres in Buffalo on Monday