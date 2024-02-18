Preview: Coyotes Meet Avalanche in Denver on Sunday

Feb. 18, 2024 | 4:00 pm MST | Ball Arena, Denver, Colo.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes are set to meet the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Sunday afternoon, marking the fourth-and-final time the Central Division rivals will face each other this season. The home team has won each game to this point, with the Coyotes winning 4-3 on Nov. 30 and 5-4 on Dec. 27 (both times in overtime) at Mullett Arena, while the Avalanche won 4-1 on Dec. 23 at Ball Arena.

Arizona returns home to face the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 2 pm MST in the second of back-to-back games.

Forward Clayton Keller is just one point away from 50 on the season, and he will become the fifth player in Coyotes team history to notch four-or-more such seasons. Lawson Crouse, meanwhile, remains just one goal shy of 100 on his career.

Starting lineups were not yet available prior to posting, but either Karel Vejmelka or Matthew Villalta will get the nod between the pipes. Vejmelka is 6-13-2 with one shutout, a 3.48 goals-against average and .893 save percentage this season, and is 2-2-0 with a 3.21 GAA and .899 SV% against Colorado in his career.

Villalta, meanwhile, has never started an NHL game, but was called up on Friday following an injury to Connor Ingram. The 24-year-old, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes before this season, made four saves against the Hurricanes on Friday in relief of Vejmelka, and was an AHL All-Star just a few weeks ago after posting a 22-11-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and .913 SV% with the Tucson Roadrunners this season.

Considering Sunday is the first of back-to-back games, its likely whoever does not start on Sunday will get the nod on Monday, unless Ingram is ready to return.