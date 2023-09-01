Season / Half-season FAQ

Auto-Renewal allows you an easy and convenient way to continue your Membership uninterrupted year over year. Your Membership will be automatically enrolled for the following year once the enrollment period begins unless you take action to opt out during the 30 day window of time designated in the Terms and Conditions. Each season you will have a 30-day opt out window.

All of our Coyotes Club Members are required to enroll in this program as part of your Membership but you may always Opt-Out of your Membership for the following season during the notification period at no cost. Click here for the Arizona Coyotes Season Ticket Plan Policy.