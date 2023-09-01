News Feed

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign
Cooley Excited to Start Professional Career, 'Can't Wait to Get Going'
Maccelli Ready to Return to the Desert After Inking 3-Year Deal

Season / Half-season FAQ

How many games are included in the 2023-24 full season package?

The full season package will include 41 regular season games. There will be no pre-season games included in your plan.

How many games are included in the 2023-24 half season package?

The half season package will have two options - Plan A and Plan B both having 21 games. Plan A will have the same seat for all 21 games including Opening Night. Plan B will have the same seat for 20 games and receive a 21st game in a comparable seat to their package location.

What is the Full Season Renewal Timeline?

Full Season Ticket Renewals will start on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 and go through Saturday, March 18, 2023. During this time frame you are guaranteed to receive the best ticket prices that are subject to increase after the deadline.

What does a Platinum Membership mean?

As a Full Season Ticket Member, you will be a Member of our Coyotes Club and will be at the Platinum tier. This means you will receive the best benefit perks of all of our ticket packages.

I am a current season ticket member. How do I go about selecting seats at Mullett Arena?

As a 2022-23 Full Season Ticket Member, you will receive an invoice for your current seat location. With your renewal you will be invited out to our Select-a-Seat Relocation Event to be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Will there be an opportunity to pre-purchase parking for the season?

Parking will be made available at a later date. Your Arizona Coyotes Representative will reach out with more details as they become available. For our Glass Seat Row A Members, you will receive one parking pass for every two seats you purchase.

Who will have Coors Light Club Chill access?

Members sitting in Glass Seats Row A, Den Glass Seating, and Center Ice Club will have access to the Coors Light Club Chill, which will include food and beverage.

What payment plan options will be available for the 2023-24 season?

The following payment plan options will be available:

  • Payment in Full
  • Payment of 50% upon seat selection and the remaining 50% due on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
  • Monthly payment plan that will run on the 15th of each month through Friday, December 15, 2023.

As a Season Ticket Member how many tickets will I be able to resell during the 2023-24 season?

Returning Members will be able to sell up to 18 games in their package. New Members will be able to sell up to 12 games.

Will there be a Ticket Trade program for the 2023-24 season?

Returning Members will be able to trade up to 6 games into a set list of eligible games. New Members will be able to trade up to 4 games.

If I purchase a full season package for the Arizona Coyotes, will I have access to discounted tickets for ASU hockey?

At this time there will not be a discount offered.

Will I be able to add additional full season seats at the time of my renewal?

We can work with you on adding seats at the time of purchase. Additionally there will be an opportunity for you to add-on, upgrade, or relocate your seats at our Select-A-Seat Relocation Event that will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

What is Auto-Renewal?

Auto-Renewal allows you an easy and convenient way to continue your Membership uninterrupted year over year. Your Membership will be automatically enrolled for the following year once the enrollment period begins unless you take action to opt out during the 30 day window of time designated in the Terms and Conditions. Each season you will have a 30-day opt out window.

All of our Coyotes Club Members are required to enroll in this program as part of your Membership but you may always Opt-Out of your Membership for the following season during the notification period at no cost. Click here for the Arizona Coyotes Season Ticket Plan Policy.