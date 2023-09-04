Paul Bissonnette enters his fifth season with the Coyotes' broadcast team and as a team ambassador. A former Coyotes player, Bissonnette will serve as a pre and postgame TV analyst during select Coyotes home games at Gila River Arena.

In addition, Bissonnette produces digital media content for the Coyotes website and social media platforms by hosting player videos throughout the season including The Bachelor Report, Home Trippin' with Biz and Pillow Talk with Biz and Nasher.

Bissonnette is also a co-host on Barstool Sports' popular Spittin' Chiclets podcast and recently produced a five-part documentary series called Biznasty Does B.C. He currently has over 1.1 million Twitter followers (@BizNasty2point0) and over 425,000 followers on Instagram (Biznasty).

The 36-year-old Bissonnette played six seasons in the NHL with Phoenix and Pittsburgh. He registered 7-15-22 with 340 penalty minutes (PIM) in 202 career NHL games.

Bissonnette, a native of Welland, Ont., also played 270 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland, Manchester and Ontario. He recorded 647 PIM over seven seasons. In 2015, he helped Manchester win the AHL's Calder Cup championship.

Bissonnette was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins (4th round, 121st overall) in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.