Group Tickets FAQ

News Feed

contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
alex kerfoot excited to join coyotes culture

Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
julian lutz carrying lessons learned into next season

Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
lydia love named to 40 under 40

Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
zucker embracing leadership role in 2023 season

Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
maveric lamoureux aims for success in qmjhl

Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
jack mcbain poised to take next step in 2023 24

McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign
cooley excited to start professional career with coyotes

Cooley Excited to Start Professional Career, 'Can't Wait to Get Going'
matias maccelli ready to return to desert 2023

Maccelli Ready to Return to the Desert After Inking 3-Year Deal

Group Tickets FAQ

How much are group tickets?

Group ticket prices vary based on opponent, seat location, and game date. For more information, call (480) 563-PUCK or fill out the form here to be contacted by a Coyotes Account Executive.

What is the minimum number of tickets to qualify for group tickets?

The group ticket minimum is 10 tickets to the same game. All group ticket orders are considered final sales; no refunds or exchanges.

What are group ticket payment options?

Options are to pay in full or 50% at time of purchase and 50% due 30 days prior to your selected game.

How will tickets be distributed?

All tickets are digital and can be transferred via email or text message within the Arizona Coyotes app. Mobile ticketing FAQs can be found here.

Can I order additional tickets after my initial purchase?

All tickets are subject to availability, in the event you need more tickets, contact your Arizona Coyotes Account Executive as soon as possible so we can best accommodate.