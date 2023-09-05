How much are group tickets?
Group Tickets FAQ
Group ticket prices vary based on opponent, seat location, and game date. For more information, call (480) 563-PUCK or fill out the form here to be contacted by a Coyotes Account Executive.
What is the minimum number of tickets to qualify for group tickets?
The group ticket minimum is 10 tickets to the same game. All group ticket orders are considered final sales; no refunds or exchanges.
What are group ticket payment options?
Options are to pay in full or 50% at time of purchase and 50% due 30 days prior to your selected game.
How will tickets be distributed?
All tickets are digital and can be transferred via email or text message within the Arizona Coyotes app. Mobile ticketing FAQs can be found here.
Can I order additional tickets after my initial purchase?
All tickets are subject to availability, in the event you need more tickets, contact your Arizona Coyotes Account Executive as soon as possible so we can best accommodate.