Ability360 Ability360 continues a 40-year tradition of offering and promoting programs to empower people with all disabilities to take personal responsibility so that they may achieve or continue independent lifestyles within the community. https://ability360.org/

ACCEL ACCEL's mission is to provide exceptional educational, behavioral, therapeutic, and vocational programs to individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities, to give them the necessary skills to learn, to work, and to live successfully with dignity and independence. https://www.accel.org/

ALL in Education We seek to build an Arizona where ALL communities have access to opportunity and justice. Where no child is at risk of falling behind, where parents feel valued and supported and most importantly where ALL kids feel loved and honored in their classrooms. Where every single attribute that students and families carry is viewed as an asset that should be nurtured and developed so they can be our state's future leaders. https://allineducation.org/

Anytown Leadership Program Anytown Leadership Program is a human relations organization dedicated to educating, embracing and empowering leaders to promote social change. We envision a society that is strengthened by diversity, inclusion, respect and justice for all people. https://anytownleadershipcamp.org/

Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation The mission of the Foundation is to promote the success of Hispanic-owned small businesses by facilitating business relations, economic development, educational opportunities and independent research benefiting the economic growth and success of the State of Arizona and members of the Chamber. https://www.azhcc.com/

Autism Society of Greater Phoenix Our mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. https://phxautism.org/

Banner Health Foundation As the leading nonprofit provider of health care in every community we serve, Banner Health is deeply committed to our mission: Making health care easier, so life can be better. https://www.bannerhealthfoundation.org/

Barrow Neurological Foundation Barrow Neurological Foundation's mission is simple: to be the catalyst of our donors' passion for transformation by providing the resources for Barrow Neurological Institute to achieve its mission of saving human lives through innovative treatment, groundbreaking, curative research and educating the next generation of the world's leading neuro clinicians. https://www.supportbarrow.org/

Be A Leader Foundation The mission of Be A Leader Foundation is to increase the number of students who are prepared for and succeed in higher education by empowering them with tools, leadership skills and consistent support, transforming lives and creating life-long opportunities for success. Be A Leader is convinced that every student, regardless of his or her socio-economic status, has the ability to pursue a higher education and share in the American Dream. https://bealeader.org/

Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest BBB's mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. We do this by setting standards for marketplace trust, Encouraging and supporting best practices by engaging with and educating consumers and businesses, celebrating marketplace role models, calling out and addressing substandard marketplace behavior, and Creating a community of trustworthy businesses and charities https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-the-pacific-southwest

Best Buddies of Arizona Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). https://www.bestbuddies.org/arizona/

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson (BGCT) is to provide young people in our community, especially those who need us most, with a clear path to reach their full potential and pursue their dreams. https://www.bgctucson.org/

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (BGCAZ) Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley empowers young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of the community https://www.bgcaz.org/

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. https://bgcs.org/

Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.'s mission is to fight discrimination against the Mexican American community. Inspired by Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez, we advocated for equity in education, politics, and labor conditions. Today, CPLC provides services to people of all backgrounds while honoring our Mexican-American roots. https://cplc.org/

Childrens Cancer Network We support children and families throughout their cancer journey with programs and services designed to provide financial assistance, promote education, encourage healthy lifestyles, and create an awareness of issues they face related to childhood cancer. https://childrenscancernetwork.org/

Coyotes Sled Hockey We're a group of hockey fans who wanted to play the sport despite the limitations we have. https://www.facebook.com/coyotessledhockey/

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health changes lives - by unlocking and nurturing human potential for people living with emotional, behavioral or cognitive differences. https://www.devereux.org/site/SPageServer/

Flight 33, Inc. All children have the tools necessary to excel in school, including homework help, skill building help, basic needs, and school supplies.Children are given the chance to enrich and develop their abilities and talents.Parents are made to feel a part of the process of education and can take pride in the success of their children.Children know that they have opportunities and are capable of achieving success in school and extracurricular activities. https://www.flight33.com

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona Transforming children's trauma to resilience through the arts. https://freeartsaz.org/

Fresh Start Women's Foundation Fresh Start Women's Foundation provides education, resources and support for women to positively transform their lives and strengthen our community. https://www.freshstartwomen.org/

Girl Scouts AZ Cactus Pine Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. https://www.girlscoutsaz.org/

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. https://www.girlscoutssoaz.org/en/our-council/about-us.html

Great Hearts Maryvale Preparatory Academy The mission of Maryvale Preparatory Academy is to cultivate the minds and hearts of students through the pursuit of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. https://maryvaleprep.greatheartsamerica.org/

Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation The Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation (the Foundation) convenes and catalyzes business, education, and community to enhance college and career readiness, develop a stronger workforce, and build healthier communities throughout Arizona. https://phoenixchamberfoundation.com/

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona Seeking to put God's love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. https://habitatcaz.org/

Harvest Compassion Center Our mission is to provide food and clothing in a hope-filled environment to the underserved in the greater Phoenix area. https://harvestcompassioncenter.org/about/

Helping Hands for Freedom Helping Hands for Freedom has a primary mission of supporting the families of the fallen, wounded and deployed with emergency financial assistance. We focus on improving the lives of the children and their family by keeping them together and in the home. https://www.helpinghandsforfreedom.org/

House of Refuge House of Refuge provides transitional housing in a neighborhood setting for homeless families. Honoring the faith-based traditions of our founders, we treat people with dignity and respect through programs that bring hope and self-sufficiency. https://houseofrefuge.org/

Junior Achievement of Arizona To inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. https://www.jaaz.org/

Mikey's League, Inc. To allow all kids to play, regardless of ability. Through inclusive sports create an opportunity to experience triumph and success in a way that they will remember forever. https://mikeysleague.org/

Navajo Health Foundation- Sage Memorial Hospital The mission of Sage Memorial Hospital is to provide quality healthcare for the Dine people with respect, unity, beauty, harmony in honor of K'é an the sacredness of life. https://sagememorial.com/

New Pathways for Youth Guiding youth as they discover renewed outlooks on life and realize unwritten possibilities for their futures https://npfy.org/

one·n·ten Our mission is to serve LGBTQ youth and young adults ages 11-24. We enhance their lives by providing empowering social and service programs that promote self‐expression, self‐acceptance, leadership development, and healthy life choices. https://onenten.org/

Phoenix Zoo Arizona Center for Nature Conservation advances the stewardship and conservation of animals and their habitats while providing experiences that inspire people and motivate them to care for the natural world. https://www.phoenixzoo.org/visit/

Community Health Center of Yavapai CHCY's goal has been to provide the best care possible to our patients. To do this, we recruit for the very best individuals we can find. The key to having a great team is ensuring each individual is not only loving, but also passionate about our mission. And I believe every individual at CHCY possesses these gifts. https://chcy.org/

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central and Northern Arizona is a welcoming "home-away-from-home" for families with children facing medical challenges, providing an atmosphere of comfort, hope and courage. https://rmhccnaz.org/

SciTech Institute Our mission is to engage a connected community and transform lives with access to the world of STEM. https://scitechinstitute.org/

Southwest Human Development Southwest Human Development strengthens the foundation Arizona's children need for a great start in life. https://www.swhd.org/

Special Olympics Arizona, Inc. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. https://specialolympicsarizona.org/

St. Vincent de Paul The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is dedicated to feeding, clothing, housing and healing individuals and families in our community who have nowhere else to turn for help. As important, St. Vincent de Paul provides meaningful opportunities for volunteers to serve their neighbors in need with love and compassion. https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/

Tempe Community Action Agency Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA) improves the quality of life for our community by helping people alleviate crisis and transition to greater economic independence. https://tempeaction.org/

Tempe Community Council TCC nurtures Tempe's sense of community where children, seniors, families and individuals care for and about one another. https://www.tempecommunitycouncil.org/

Tempe High School Buffalo Foundation The Foundation's mission is to support student activities and educational goals, and to provide financial assistance to Tempe High students and staff which will enable students and student groups to participate in academic and extra-curricular activities when other funding is not available. https://onceabuffalo.org/

Valley of the Sun United Way Valley of the Sun United Way envisions a community where every child, family and individual is healthy, has a safe place to live, and has every opportunity to succeed in school, in life and in work. https://vsuw.org/

Valleywise Health Foundation Our mission is to raise funds for key Valleywise Health programs, educational resources, research, programming, and critical patient services. https://valleywisehealthfoundation.org/

Vitalant Unite blood and biologics donors, talent, and innovation to save and improve lives. https://www.vitalant.org/

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Create and professionally support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise in us all. https://www.azbigs.org/

Year Up Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by ensuring that young adults gainthe skills, experiences, and support that will empower them to reach their potentialthrough careers and higher education. https://www.yearup.org/