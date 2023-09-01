ARI - Game Guide Accordion

ADA/ Handicap Access
Mullett Arena is fully ADA accessible
- Accessible seating located:
- Level 1 Rinkside, Sections 106/107
- Level 2 Concourse, Section 105
- Level 2 Student, Section 114
- Level 2 Loge, Section 111
- Level 3 Suites, Within each suite
Alcohol
- Valid ID is required for alcohol purchase
- Government-issued valid ID required for guests that appear under the age of 30
- Alcohol sales will cut off 10 minutes after the beginning of the 3rd period
ATM Machines
Mullett Arena is a cashless venue. There are no ATMs on site.
Baby Changing Tables/ Changing Bags/ Formulas
- Baby Changing Tables are available inside all restrooms as well as inside the Family Restrooms located on all three levels
- Baby bags, bottles & baby formula are allowed inside the Arena, subject to bag search
- All bags are subject to search
- An Adult sized changing table is available on the 1st Level south side behind Section 111, in the family restroom near the box office.
Banners and Signs
- Banners and signs for most events are permitted, providing they are related to the event and in good taste, as determined by Mullett Arena staff
- Banners and signs may not obstruct another guests' view, exits or any arena advertising
- Banners and signs may not be commercial in nature nor utilize wood or metal material
- Some events may have limitations, so be sure to check individual event pages for additional information
- Mullett Arena reserves the right to remove or deny any banner or sign
Box Office
- Single game/event tickets available through Ticketmaster.
- For some events, onsite ticket sales may be available.
- Box Office Address: 411 S. Packard Drive, Tempe, AZ 85287
- Box Office Hours:
- Arizona Coyotes Events - Box Office opens 3 hours prior
- Arizona Coyotes Ticket Questions contact: Email - [email protected]
- All transactions at the Ticketmaster Box Office are cashless.
- Accepted Payment Methods: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Venmo
- All tickets are paperless and delivered via mobile device
- A Government-issued Photo ID are required for ticket pick up (passport acceptable)
Camera Policy
Hand-held video and non-professional still cameras may be brought in, provided game action is not recorded
▪ Cameras may not affect the sight lines of other guests
▪ Camera lenses may not extend past 8", width not wider than 4"
▪ No tri-pods or mono-pods
Cashless Venue
Mullett Arena is a cashless venue - Acceptable forms of payment are credit & debit cards only. Accepted Payment Methods: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Venmo.
Child Seating
Children aged 3 and older are required to have a ticket for admission
Children under the age of 3 without a ticket must share a seat with an accompanying adult
What is Mullett Arena's Bag Policy?
The NHL has a NO BAG policy. Each guest may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5"x6.5"
All bags are subject to search**
Door Opening Times
Doors Typically will open 1 hour prior to puck drop.
Elevators
Passenger elevators are located at VIP Entrance on southeast side of building and on the Northeast side of building behind Section 105.
Family Restrooms
Family Restrooms are located on the 1st Level south side behind Section 111, 2nd Level northwest corner behind Section 105 and 3rd Level southwest corner behind Section 114.
First Aid
First Aid is located on Level 1 in the Northeast corner behind Section 105
Food and Beverage
- No outside food or beverage allowed in arena
- However one sealed plastic water bottle will be permitted per guest
- Arena food & beverage concessions provided by OVG Hospitality
- Mullett Arena features the following Food & Beverage stands:
- Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers located Level 2 Main Concourse southwest corner
- Venezia's Pizza located Level 2 Main Concourse southeast corner
- Big Chicken located Level 2 Main Concourse northwest corner
- Sparky's Hot Spot located Level 1 northeast corner
- Mullett Marketplace located Level 1 southeast corner
Guest Services
- Guest Services is located at the Box Office on the South side behind section 110 - Concourse windows
- Guest services Phone - 602.457.5705, Email - [email protected]
Intoxicated Guests
Mullett Arena and the Arizona Coyotes reserve the right to deny entry to intoxicated guests. If guests become intoxicated and cause disturbances, they may be asked to leave at the Arena's discretion.
Lost and Found
- During an event, Lost & Found items may be turned in/claimed at our Box Office on Level 1, south side behind Section 110
- After an event, please call or email for Lost & Found inquiries, Email: [email protected]
Lost Children
- Lost children will be escorted to Guest Services on Level 1, south side behind Section 110
Payment Methods
Mullett Arena is a cashless venue. All major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Venmo are accepted.
Prohibitied Items
- No provisions will be made regarding prohibited items, guests will be asked to return said items back to their vehicle or if not possible the item will need to be discarded before admission into the arena is granted
- Sun Devil Athletic Events has a CLEAR BAG policy. Only clear bags no larger than 12″x6″x12″ are allowed
- For Arizona Coyotes, NHL has a NO BAG policy. Only small clutches are allowed.
- No outside food or beverages
- Balloons
- Vape pins or e-cigarettes
- Tripods, monopods or selfie sticks
- Professional cameras with detachable lenses larger then 6"
- No video recording devices
- Strollers
- Bikes, skateboards, scooters or hoverboards
- Large umbrellas
- Frisbees
- Beachballs, balls of any kind
- Laser pointers
- Boxed or sealed packages of any kind
- Pitchforks (of any material other than foam or paper)
- Obscene or offensive attire
- Animals except service animals
- Explosives
- Weapons (guns/knives including pocketknives/ pepper spray/ ammunition/ brass knuckles)
- Noisemakers of any kind
- Hockey sticks and pucks
- Electrical wiring
- Drugs or illegal substances
- Any other items deemed inappropriate by arena personnel, at their sole discretion
Re-Entry
Mullett Arena does NOT allow re-entry. If you leave the building you will not be permitted back in.
Skateboards/ Skateboarding
- Skateboarding is not allowed inside the arena at any time
- Skateboard and Bike lockable stations are available on the South and North sides of the building outside
Smoking
ASU and Mullett Arena are smoke-free areas including vaping. ▪ No smoking/vaping of any type is allowed inside or outside Mullett Arena
Wheelchairs
Wheelchairs will be available as requested through Guest Services Center located on the South side near the box office begins section 110