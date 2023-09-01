Frequently Asked Question

News Feed

contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
alex kerfoot excited to join coyotes culture

Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
julian lutz carrying lessons learned into next season

Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
lydia love named to 40 under 40

Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
zucker embracing leadership role in 2023 season

Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
maveric lamoureux aims for success in qmjhl

Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
jack mcbain poised to take next step in 2023 24

McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign
cooley excited to start professional career with coyotes

Cooley Excited to Start Professional Career, 'Can't Wait to Get Going'
matias maccelli ready to return to desert 2023

Maccelli Ready to Return to the Desert After Inking 3-Year Deal

Frequently Asked Question

What is Coyotes U

Coyotes U is a new opportunity for current college students to receive access to Coyotes Home Games at Mullett Arena for a discounted price. By signing up for Coyotes U, you not only get discounted tickets but exclusive access to merchandise, private events, and opportunities for internships.

How much does Coyotes U cost to join?

Coyotes U is free to join. The only requirement is that you be a current college student with a valid school email. When joining please make sure to use your school email, this is how we communicate with you. Coyotes U tickets are $25 per game, with a maximum of 4 tickets per game.

How much are tickets?

Student Tickets are discounted and vary per game (maximum of 2 tickets per game) to select games which will be communicated to you through your .edu email. 

\\Please note, tickets are not transferrable\\

Can I bring a non-college student with my tickets?

You are able to bring whoever you want as guests for your other tickets. Your guests must be present with you at time of entry to game.

Can I sell my tickets?

No, Tickets are not available for resell.

How will i receive updates about Coyotes U?

When you register for Coyotes U with your college email you will receive updates from the Coyotes about ticket offers and events.

Do I have to be a full time student?

Yes, you must be a full-time college student

Do I have to bring my student ID to Games?

No, you do not need to bring your student ID to the games.

How do I become an ambassador?

Apply to become a Coyotes U ambassador directly through the Coyotes.