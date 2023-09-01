Frequently Asked Question

What is Coyotes U
Coyotes U is a new opportunity for current college students to receive access to Coyotes Home Games at Mullett Arena for a discounted price. By signing up for Coyotes U, you not only get discounted tickets but exclusive access to merchandise, private events, and opportunities for internships.
How much does Coyotes U cost to join?
Coyotes U is free to join. The only requirement is that you be a current college student with a valid school email. When joining please make sure to use your school email, this is how we communicate with you. Coyotes U tickets are $25 per game, with a maximum of 4 tickets per game.
How much are tickets?
Student Tickets are discounted and vary per game (maximum of 2 tickets per game) to select games which will be communicated to you through your .edu email.
\\Please note, tickets are not transferrable\\
Can I bring a non-college student with my tickets?
You are able to bring whoever you want as guests for your other tickets. Your guests must be present with you at time of entry to game.
Can I sell my tickets?
No, Tickets are not available for resell.
How will i receive updates about Coyotes U?
When you register for Coyotes U with your college email you will receive updates from the Coyotes about ticket offers and events.
Do I have to be a full time student?
Yes, you must be a full-time college student
Do I have to bring my student ID to Games?
No, you do not need to bring your student ID to the games.
How do I become an ambassador?
Apply to become a Coyotes U ambassador directly through the Coyotes.