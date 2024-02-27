SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Busy Men – Tonight in Detroit against the Red Wings, the Caps conclude a set of back-to-back games as well as their fifth game in a span of eight nights. Washington has had to travel for each of six straight games, a stretch that concludes tonight; the Caps have the luxury of a two-game homestand on their horizon after this one tonight against the Wings.

First though, they’ll try to cool off the hot Wings. Detroit has won five straight, outscoring the opposition by a combined 20-7 in the process. But the Capitals are also liking the level of their own game these days, despite missing a number of important players from their lineup. As they get set to play their final game of February, the Caps are aiming to break the cycle of losing more games than they win, as was the case in both December (5-5-4) and January (5-7-1).

Coming into tonight’s February finale in Motown, the Caps are 5-3-2 on the month.

On Monday in Washington, the Caps earned a 6-3 win over Ottawa, a win that was fueled primarily by contributions of the team’s young players. Aliaksei Protas had a goal and three points, Hendrix Lapierre enjoyed his first two-goal game in the NHL, and Connor McMichael had a pair of assists to pace the attack. McMichael also blocked a shot and then drew a penalty in a sequence that shuttered the Sens’ last, best attempt to claw their way back into the contest, late in the second period.

Additionally, the Caps struck twice on the power play – Washington’s power play is clicking at 33.3 percent in February, tied for third in the League over that span – with both John Carlson and Max Pacioretty breaking lengthy goal droughts with extra-man tallies.

Tonight, they’ll roll the same lineup out there and look to snag a second win in as many nights. Washington is 6-3-2 on the second night of back-to-backs this season. In Monday’s win, the Caps’ top line of Strome with Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson was quiet offensively, and it was on the ice for all three Ottawa goals.

“[Young guys] getting going, without a doubt that helps players feel confident and feel good about their game,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “I also look at it like this: We win a game where our top line, it’s not their night. So I look at it as, ‘Wow, what a great job by our second, third and fourth lines – however you want to number them – of carrying the load offensively, and the power play steps up with two huge goals.

“But now, I look for Stromer’s line tonight because this is what can happen. They have an off night, and then they come right back in a really difficult game on the road, back-to-back in Detroit, and it’s an opportunity for them to sort of punch back and say, ‘We’ve got you guys. Hop on our backs.’”

Center Of Gravity – Offensively, the Caps are scoring at a rate of 3.5 goals per game this month, ranking ninth in the NHL in that department. Contributions from their top two centers – Dylan Strome and McMichael – have helped to spark the Caps, who have had 14 different skaters find the back of the net in their last eight games, a stretch in which they’ve gone 5-1-2.

“If you look at it through our lineup, it’s become a little more balanced,” says Carbery. “It was pretty dry early in the year for maybe two of our four lines for a week, two weeks, three weeks. And now you’re seeing on a nightly basis different lines – it’s not always the same line, it’s not always Stromer’s line, it’s not always Mikey’s line – being able to produce at 5-on-5, two goals. And then maybe they don’t the next night, but then they’re right back on the scoresheet the following night.

“So it’s good that we’re starting to get a little bit of chemistry that comes with some line combinations playing together a little more consistently. And then the strength down the middle, and having the confidence that [Mike Sgarbossa’s] and his line – with [Pacioretty] – can give us something, and they’ve had some really quality games, even when they’re not producing. So I think that has helped to have that continuity through our lineup and some different lines carrying us offensively, production wise at 5-on-5.”

Strome has two goals and a dozen points in 10 games this month and McMichael has five goals and nine points in 10 games.

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper was in net Monday night in Washington against the Senators, leaving Tuesday’s start in Detroit for Charlie Lindgren. Kuemper earned his 13th victory of the season on Monday against the Sens, and Lindgren is also seeking his 13th win of the season tonight, which would match his single-season career high, established in 2022-23.

In his last five starts, Lindgren is 3-1-1 with a shutout, a 2.39 GAA and a .922 save pct. Lifetime against the Red Wings, Lindgren is 3-1-0 with a 2.70 GAA and an .897 save pct. in four appearances, all starts.

Alex Lyon gets the net for the Red Wings tonight; he leads the Wings with 17 victories this season. Lyon has won each of his last three starts, fashioning a 1.62 GAA and a .947 save pct. in the process.

Lifetime against the Capitals, Lyon is 1-1-1 with a 2.85 GAA and a .917 save pct. in four appearances, three of which were starts.

All Lined Up – Here’s how we believe the Caps and Wings may look on Tuesday night in Motown:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

67-Pacioretty, 23-Sgarbossa, 72-Dubé

47-Malenstyn, 29-Lapierre, 96-Aubé-Kubel

Defensemen

38-Sandin, 74-Carlson

27-Alexeyev, 57-van Riemsdyk

6-Edmundson, 25-Bear

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured/Out

3-Jensen (lower body)

15-Milano (illness)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

26-Dowd (upper body)

42-Fehervary (lower body)

77-Oshie (upper body)

92-Kuznetsov (NHL/NHLPA player assistance program)

Scratches

63-Miroshnichenko

DETROIT

Forwards

93-Debrincat, 71-Larkin, 88-Kane

27-Rasmussen, 37-Compher, 23-Raymond

90-Veleno, 18-Copp, 57-Perron

14-Fabbri, 36-Fischer, 17-Sprong

Defensemen

96-Walman, 53-Seider

8-Chiarot, 46-Petry

2-Maatta, 41-Gostisbehere

Goaltenders

34-Lyon

47-Reimer

Injured/Out

35-Husso (lower body)

Scratches

3-Holl

24-Kostin