SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Waiting For Columbus – The Caps are in Columbus where they’ll conclude their third set of back-to-back games in 13 nights, and their sixth set of the season. Washington went 2-8-1 in the back half of back-to-backs last season, and it is 5-0-0 in those situations in 2023-24, and seeking a sixth straight victory in the back half of back-to-backs.

“It’s funny, our veteran guys would say it’s young legs,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery of his team’s success in back-to-backs this season. “I think that’s a part of it, but I think a bigger, more important part of it is our mindset in those games. And part of that is our veteran players – our leadership group – and being able to navigate those difficult, physically demanding games and produce results.

“A lot of people draw back-to-backs to the physical limitations that your team may have because of lack of rest, and because you’re playing 24 or 22 hours later. That’s the obvious part of it. But the more important part of it for me is the mental side of it, it’s how you grind through that game and make quality, winning decisions, given the circumstances of your physical limitations.”

Carbery also believes that the strong mindset can help overcome fatigue when playing in those second games in as many nights.

“If you look at the games and go back to them and dissect what happened in those games, a lot of the games, we got outplayed,” he says. “The New York Islanders game [on Nov. 11 in New York] is a prime example. If you go back and look at the numbers, zone time – all that stuff points to a New York Islanders win.

“But if you go into the game and how we score first in that game, and I can’t remember the exact details of it, but we defend really well. We have a ton of [defensive] zone time, but we keep things to the perimeter. We make some key situational plays in key moments, and it’s things like that that I attribute to a mentally tough team that knows what they need to do, given difficult circumstances. And I think that’s just what back-to-backs are.”

The Caps will aim to work that back-to-back magic once again tonight in Columbus. When the Caps last faced the Jackets on Nov. 18 in the District, Washington’s 4-3 win left Columbus at 4-10-4 on the season. A night later, the Jackets fell in Philadelphia. But since that Nov. 19 loss to the Flyers, the Jackets have posted a much more respectable 7-6-1 mark.

Among the Jackets’ victims this year are the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay, Boston and Toronto. Columbus cannot be taken lightly.

“They're one of the highest scoring teams in the NHL at 5-on-5,” says Carbery of Columbus. “They are as good as any team we've seen off the rush this year. [They] create a ton of odd man rushes, get middle ice, [they’re] creative off entries, can make one, two, three or four plays after that entry to create a slot line opportunity.

“So that is the name of the game for us, is how do we limit the transition, and how do we not give them those opportunities so that they can use their skill and speed and creativity off the rush to create?”

Washington won’t have Connor McMichael in its lineup tonight; he didn’t travel with the team to Ohio and is convalescing back home, and the team will get an update on his status when it returns home after tonight’s game. The Capitals have one more game – a Saturday night home date against Tampa Bay – between the end of tonight’s game and the start of the NHL’s annual Dec. 24-26 holiday hiatus.

McMichael was the fourth Caps’ player to miss a game because of illness in the last month, so with a roster spot available to them, the Capitals recalled center Mike Sgarbossa from AHL Hershey on Thursday afternoon. Sgarbossa is in Columbus and can play if needed, but he isn’t currently slated to be in the lineup against the Jackets.

Offense From The Back – Joel Edmundson’s first goal as a Capital restored Washington’s one-goal lead in the second period, and it marked the second consecutive game in which the Caps got a goal from their back end; Martin Fehervary netted his first of the season off the rush on Sunday in Carolina, the lone goal Washington scored in its 2-1 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The Fehervary and Edmundson goals doubled Washington’s total offensive output from two to four goals in just two games. The Caps’ total of four goals and 41 points from their back end still ranks last in the League, but it’s been coming around of late. All six Caps’ defensemen have picked up at least a point in the team’s last seven games, and the group has totaled 10 points over that span.

While that’s a far cry from what the Caps’ blueline crew usually contributes, it’s a start.

“Yeah, I would say so,” says Caps’ defenseman Nick Jensen. “I think there's a couple things to focus on as a defensive core on how we can add offense. We’re looking to add as a second wave always, so it's always got to be in our minds, but without giving anything up on the reverse side. I think as a team, we can always keep getting better.

“There's an aspect of the game where you get teams spread out, and then you put pucks to the net and they contract, and then they get tight like we do. And then you get back out, and they can play with your track, and that kind of opens things up. And I remember last year, once we got in the zone and did that a few times, then guys started rolling around and getting moving. And I think that's when we start to get some [offensive] zone time; I think that's what we're lacking right now.”

And the way things have been going, the Caps don’t want or need to chase goals and points from the backline at the expense of giving up more offense to the opposition. Since Oct. 25 – a span of 24 games in which Washington is 15-6-3 with the fifth best points percentage (.688) in the circuit – the Caps have yielded an average of 2.54 goals against per game, fifth best in the League over that span.

“I think we have the guys that can puck in the net,” says Jensen. “I don't know what our goals for are, but they're probably in the bottom half. But we are also winning games because we're defending well. We're still trying to find ways to get better in the [offensive] zone and I'm just comparing it from this year to last year. Obviously, we had a lot of [defensemen] with a lot of points last year. And what I remember doing is getting the puck up, using the point a little bit more, getting them spread out, delivering pucks to the net, and having forwards converge on the net, and then everyone contracts. And that just keeps opening and closing, and then we start moving around, and then [opponents] start getting confused, and that's when things started opening up. It’s something we can get better at, and it's obviously easier to say than do.”

In The Nets – Seeking his seventh win of the season, Charlie Lindgren will be in net tonight for the Capitals. Two of his prior wins this season have come at the Jackets’ expense, and lifetime against Columbus, he is 3-1-2 with a 3.46 GAA and an .892 save pct. in six appearances, all starts.

For Columbus, we will see Elvis Merzlikins in the crease tonight. He has recorded seven of the Jackets’ 11 wins (7-8-4) thus far this season, posting a 3.19 GAA and a .909 save pct. in the process.

Like Lindgren, Merzlikins has received all three starting assignments this season against tonight’s opponent. Lifetime against Washington, he is 1-4-0 with a 3.60 GAA and an .879 save pct. in six appearances (five starts).

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Blue Jackets might look when they take the ice on Thursday night in Columbus:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 29-Lapierre, 39-Mantha

29-Lapierre, 92-Kuznetsov, 63-Miroshnichenko

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 57-van Riemsdyk

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

24-McMichael (illness)

67-Pacioretty (torn Achilles’ tendon)

77-Oshie (lower body)

Scratches

23-Sgarbossa

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

COLUMBUS

Forwards

13-Gaudreau, 11-Fantilli, 17-Danforth

59-Chinakhov, 10-Voronkov, 86-Marchenko

91-Johnson, 4-Sillinger, 52-Bemstrom

16-Gaunce, 7-Kuraly, 42-Texier

Defensemen

8-Werenski, 55-Jiricek

9-Provorov, 2-Peeke

44-Gudbranson, 22-Bean

Goaltenders

90-Merzlikins

30-Martin

Injured

27-Boqvist (shoulder)

29-Laine (clavicle)

38-Jenner (jaw)

78-Severson (oblique)

96-Roslovic (ankle)

Scratches

24-Olivier

40-Tarasov

77-Blankenburg