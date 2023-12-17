SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Carolina Bound – For the first time in nearly 14 months, the Caps find themselves at Raleigh’s PNC Arena, ready to take on the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season on Sunday night. The Caps last played in this barn on Halloween night of 2022, when they took a 3-2 shootout setback at the hands of the Canes.

Washington’s other visit to Raleigh was the Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium in mid-February, a listless 4-1 loss that came days before the Caps were dismantled ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline. The Caps went 0-2-1 against the Hurricanes last season, scoring just five goals in the three games.

Carolina is a puck possession, shot volume, shot suppression team. The Canes lead the NHL in shot attempt percentage at 5-on-5 (60.30%) and in shots permitted (25.5 per game), and they’re second in the NHL in shots per game (34.1), just a shade behind frontrunning Edmonton (34.4).

The Canes also feature a strong second wave attack with a blueline brigade that ranks second in the NHL with 20 goals and third with 81 points. Defensemen have accounted for 29.8% of Carolina’s scoring on the season, the third highest share in the League.

Throw in a tenacious forecheck, and the Hurricanes are a handful at any time, but probably more so on the second night of back-to-backs, and with the minimum 22-hour turnaround.

“Extremely difficult,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “Forecheck pressure, shot volume, puck recoveries, and net presence are all issues that will physically stress you if you’re not prepared for it, and if you show weakness and fatigue. And that’s where we have to dig in and find a way, whether that’s exits off that initial shot, finding that puck recovery, whether that’s being able to eliminate forecheck pressure, and not let them get the puck back on their dump-ins.

“Or, the other part of that is, can we stress them, and play on their half [of the rink] and dictate some of the terms offensively and puck possession wise, puck recovery wise, to limit the amount of time that we have to defend? That’s the challenge that we have in front of us.

“We understand – exactly – that there’s no blueprint clearer in the National Hockey League than the Carolina Hurricanes.”

The Long Division – Since the outset of the 2013-14 season, the Capitals have resided in the Metropolitan Division. Washington owns a .629 points percentage over that span, tops in the Metro and fourth best in the NHL.

A third of the way into the 2023-24 season, the Metro is the tightest of the NHL’s four divisions; only eight points separate the six teams that are currently sitting in spots 2-7 in the Metro standings, a claim none of the other three divisions can make. Additionally, seven of the eight Metro clubs currently hold a points percentage of .500 or better, another claim no other division can make.

We’ve written here recently about this being a Metro-heavy stretch for the Capitals, but starting with tonight’s game in Carolina is the thickest part of that patch of scheduling. Washington will play Metro opponents in eight of its next 10 games, beginning tonight in Carolina.

When the Caps departed the District last Wednesday to embark upon this current road trip, they owned the third best points percentage in the division and they were in a three-way tie with New Jersey and Carolina for fourth in the Metro.

In the opener of the trip, the Caps were minutes away from pulling even with third-place Philadelphia. But a late Philly goal forced overtime and the Flyers won in a shootout. A few nights later, the Caps have dipped to fourth in the Metro in points percentage and sixth in the divisional standings. Washington does hold games in hand on every other club in the Metro.

Among the 16 teams in the Eastern Conference, the longest current winning streak is two games (Rangers, Flyers, Devils) and the longest losing streak is three (Ottawa). There is a lot of jockeying for positioning in the East and in the Metro, and avoiding prolonged slides is imperative.

“Big picture wise, it’s important,” says Carbery of the division-heavy stretch. “And I’m sure a lot of people will dissect that and look at who’s up where, and match-ups and all that stuff. But we’re looking to right the ship here and get back on track, and have a good performance against Carolina in a difficult building to play in, and get our game in check.”

Washington is 6-2-1 this season against Metro foes.

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper will be in goal for Washington tonight, making his first start in exactly a week. Last Sunday in Chicago, Kuemper stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced to earn his sixth victory of the season.

Lifetime against Carolina, Kuemper is 1-4-1 with a 3.47 GAA and an .896 save pct. in seven appearances (six starts).

For the Canes, we are expecting to see Pyotr Kochetkov in goal tonight. The Canes waived veteran Antti Raanta on Saturday, and on Sunday they announced the recall of Yaniv Perets from ECHL Norfolk. The 23-year-old Perets, who is in his first pro season after backstopping Quinnipiac University for each of the last three seasons, signed as a free agent with Carolina this past April.

Kochetkov is 6-6-1 on the season, with a 2.77 GAA and an .890 save pct. He will be making his first career appearance against the Capitals tonight.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Hurricanes might look when they take the ice on Sunday night in Raleigh:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

91-Snively, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 57-van Riemsdyk

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

67-Pacioretty (torn Achilles’ tendon)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

46-Johansen

CAROLINA

Forwards

23-Noesen, 20-Aho, 24-Jarvis

86-Teravainen, 82-Kotkaniemi, 88-Necas

48-Martinook, 11-J. Staal, 71-Fast

58-Bunting, 18-Drury

Defensemen

74-Slavin, 8-Burns

76-Skjei, 22-Pesce

7-Orlov, 5-Chatfield

77-DeAngelo

Goaltenders

52-Kochetkov

60-Perets

Injured

31-Andersen (blood clots)

37-Svechnikov (upper body)

Scratches

28-Lemieux