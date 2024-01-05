SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Hurricanes And Hand Grenades – Washington’s five-game homestand – tied for its longest this season – continues on Friday night when the Carolina Hurricanes hit town for the first of their two visits to the District this season. Carolina is the third straight Metro Division foe the Caps will face to open the 2024 portion of their 2023-24 schedule.

The Caps have run into more than their share of “hot” opponents lately, and you can add Carolina to that list. The Canes come to town on a 7-1-3 heater and as the second-place team in the Metro, while Washington has just one win in its last six games (1-3-2) and is currently outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference standings.

Eleven games remain for the Capitals between now and the end of January, when the team will enjoy more than a week away from the rigors of the rink, for the All-Star Game and the team’s “bye week.” This is an absolutely critical juncture of the season for Washington.

“It’s massive,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “I can’t overstate the importance of the next couple of weeks for our group and the teams that we play, and this is no different tonight. It’s a really good team that’s rolling really well, in our division.

“It’s challenging, but this is where we need to prove and show that we’re capable of keeping up with these teams and being in the conversation with these types of teams.”

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin will miss tonight’s contest with Carolina; he is the latest Capital to be struck with illness. The team will see how he is feeling on Saturday before deciding his status for Sunday afternoon’s match with Los Angeles. With Sandin out of the picture for tonight, the Caps will be down to six players who have played in each of the team’s games this season.

Storm Windows – Carolina is notorious for its heavy forecheck and its propensity for pouring pucks on opposing nets. The Canes average 33.3 shots on net per game – which ranks fourth in the NHL – and they yield the fewest shots per game at 25.9.

Three of Washington’s defensemen – Ethan Bear, Joel Edmundson and Trevor van Riemsdyk – are former Hurricanes who played in Carolina during the years in which Rod Brind’Amour has been the team’s bench boss, and the latter two of those blueliners offered some insight into the Carolina mindset in the offensive zone.

“I don’t think that having played there necessarily gives you a huge advantage,” says van Riemsdyk. “Just because everyone knows what they do; they just do it really well and they do it really hard. They’re very predictable to themselves, and that’s what makes them so effective, because everyone is on the same page. Everyone knows where the puck is going to be put, and that way they can get a good bead on it, and it feels like they’re right on top of you a lot.

“It’s important to work back hard for those pucks, and to be communicating with your partner, or else it’s going to be tough to break the puck out.”

“Everyone on our team knows exactly how they play,” echoes Edmundson of the Canes. “It’s a team where Roddy makes sure that everyone is working hard. If you’re not working, you’re probably not playing. They keep it simple. They get pucks deep, and they just keep their feet moving and forecheck hard. We’ve got to be ready for that, just like we were last game.”

Edmundson refers to the Caps’ 2-1 shootout win over the Canes in Carolina on Dec. 17, Washington’s lone win in its last five meetings with the Hurricanes. The Caps have scored a combined total of seven goals in those five contests.

The Caps were able to limit the Canes to 29 shots on net in 65 minutes in that previous meeting, a notable achievement against a club that typically deals in volume like so many used car dealers.

“For sure,” says Edmundson. “In the [offensive] zone, they like to go low to high, and their [defensemen] know to shoot the puck with the forwards crashing the net. They have some shifty forwards out there that can jump around you, so you have to make sure you have a good, solid stick when they’re coming to the net, and try to keep Darcy [Kuemper’s] eyes open so he can see the puck.

“But that’s their game plan: shoot pucks, retrieve them, and keep doing it until you get tired out. We’ve just got to manage that. The last time we played them, I think we saw that for a few minutes, but I think for the most part we did a good job of managing it.”

When dealing with Carolina’s inordinate shot volume – relative to most of the rest of the League – as well as its heavy forecheck, there is no separation between the two elements, according to van Riemsdyk.

“It’s all one big overarching thing,” says van Riemsdyk. “It’s how they play, and it’s pretty simple. They try to wear you down, and when they get you worn down and in those extended shifts, that’s when they let their skill take over.

“They play very simple hockey, but they have guys over there that can make a ton of high-end plays. So when you get tired or if you’re a little checked out on one of the 50 dump-ins that they do, that’s when take it from you, make a nice play, and then it’s in the back of your net. It’s definitely a challenging team to play against, but it’s always a fun game, too.”

There’s also the matter of the Carolina power play, which ranks fourth in the NHL with a 27.3% success rate. Within the last two weeks, the Caps have faced each of the three teams ahead of the Canes on the NHL’s power play ledger: New Jersey, the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay.

“I’ve followed their power play pretty closely over the last few years,” says Carbery of the Canes. “There’s a lot of continuity with them being very, very comfortable on their sets, because they’ve played together for so long. Getting Svechnikov back definitely helps.

“Both [defensemen] – the [defensemen] that they use – can all shoot it, [they’re] really good at delivering pucks, and then they’ve got some good sets that they work off of, and Aho’s really good in the bumper. But they move around a little bit, so they cause some issues on both sides of special teams.”

Carolina’s power play has delivered in eight of the team’s last 11 games, and it has had multiple lamplighters in seven of the 11 contests. For comparison’s sake, the Capitals’ power play has enjoyed seven multi-goal games in its last 62 contests, dating back nearly a year to a Feb. 14, 2023 game against Carolina to find the first of those last seven instances.

The Hurricanes’ power play is clicking at a lusty 40 percent rate (18-for-45) in the team’s last dozen games, with nine different skaters combining to account for those 18 goals.

Happy Anniversary, Happy Anniversary – Fourteen years ago today, when Alex Ovechkin skated onto the ice at the big barn on F St. for warm-ups ahead of a game against the Montreal Canadiens, his sweater was adorned with the captain’s “C” for the first time.

Following a 4-2 Caps victory over the Habs that night, reporters convened in the media work room to well, work, but also to watch the thrilling conclusion of the gold medal game between Team USA and Team Canada in the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship. John Carlson, then a couple weeks shy of his 20th birthday, ended that exciting game with an overtime game-winner, delivering a 6-5 victory and the gold medal to Team USA in a game played in Saskatoon.

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper starts tonight against Carolina, his fourth starting assignment in Washington’s last six games. He enters tonight’s game on the heels of a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh in his previous start on Tuesday night, a game in which he notched 32 saves to earn his ninth win of the season. Back on Dec. 17 in Raleigh, Kuemper prevailed over the Canes in the shootout by a 2-1 count.

Lifetime against Carolina, Kuemper is 2-4-1 with a 3.11 GAA and a .904 save pct. in eight appearances (seven starts).

For the Hurricanes, we are expecting to see Pyotr Kochetkov in goal tonight. Carolina’s second-round pick (36th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov has filled in admirably during Freddy Andersen’s ongoing absence from the Carolina crease, going 10-7-3 with a shutout on the season to date. But Kochetkov’s body of work lately has been much more impressive; he is 6-1-2 in his last nine games with a 1.86 GAA and a .934 save pct.

Lifetime against the Caps, Kochetkov is 0-0-1 with a 0.92 GAA and a .952 save pct. in a single appearance, a start in the Dec. 17 game between the two teams in Raleigh.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Hurricanes might look when they take the ice on Friday night at Capital One Arena:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

67-Pacioretty, 17-Strome, 29-Lapierre

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

57-van Riemsdyk, 25-Bear

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

31-Hunter

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

38-Sandin (illness)

77-Oshie (lower body)

79-Lindgren (upper body)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

CAROLINA

Forwards

37-Svechnikov, 20-Aho, 86-Teravainen

23-Noesen, 82-Kotkaniemi, 88-Necas

48-Martinook, 11-Staal, 24-Jarvis

58-Bunting, 18-Drury, 28-Lemieux

Defensemen

74-Slavin, 8-Burns

76-Skjei, 22-Pesce

7-Orlov, 5-Chatfield

Goaltenders

52-Kochetkov

32-Raanta

Injured

31-Andersen (blood clots)

71-Fast (upper body)

Scratches

77-DeAngelo