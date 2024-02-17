SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

North Winds Blowing – Following a two-game homestand, a day off, and a practice day, the Caps are back on the road for a quick one-game jaunt over the border. They’ll be facing the Canadiens in Montreal tonight in the finale of the three-game season’s series between the two clubs.

Montreal has taken each of the first two meetings this season, winning here in Montreal by a 3-2 count in overtime on Oct. 21 and downing the Caps in D.C. on Feb. 6, 5-2. Excluding seasons in which it had no scheduled games against the Habs, Washington has not gone through a season without a victory over the Canadiens since 1990-91, when it went 0-3-0 in three matches.

Having had some success on Tuesday against Colorado with the deployment of Tom Wilson on the right side of the team’s shutdown line – with Beck Malenstyn and Nic Dowd – the Caps will return to that alignment again here tonight. Montreal’s top trio of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slavkovsky is one of the hottest around the circuit right now.

“We’ll go back to it,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “It’s a little more challenging to deploy them like we did last game against Colorado, in our building with last change, but I still think the line was effective. They were plus on the ledger, scoring that goal and not giving anything up at Willie a little bit of an opportunity to play with two guys that have a similar approach and a similar mindset to how they forecheck, to how the hold onto pucks, the areas of the ice that they’re trying to control – the net front, corners, walls.

“So, we’ll see how it goes. We’ll start that way, and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Caufield has at least a point in 13 of his last 14 games (8-10-18 over that span). Suzuki is carrying a nine-game point streak (7-8-15), tied for the longest active streak in the League at the moment. And Slafkovsky is carrying a career high seven-game point streak (6-5-11).

“If you look at their team and those goals and how they’ve been rolling, we’re going to have to do a better job against that Suzuki line,” says Carbery. “They’re playing as good as any line in the National Hockey League right now, for us, from watching the film and production wise.”

Keep Pushin’ – Despite winning just one of their last nine games (1-6-2), the Capitals have played better hockey in their five games coming out of the midseason break, as compared to the four-game road trip leading up to the pause. Part of that improvement is attributable to a more aggressive approach by the team’s blueline corps in the offensive zone.

“I do think we’ve been playing good hockey,” says Caps’ defenseman Nick Jensen. “And some of the things we’ve been focusing on have been game-changers, like being more aggressive down the walls in the [offensive] zone. It’s always been, ‘Oh yeah, our [defensemen] are going to slam,’ but there hasn’t been that super big emphasis on it [until recently].

“It’s always been part of our game plan, but it’s sometimes, ‘Ah, I don’t like it. I’m going to back up and live to fight another day.’ But really what happens when we do that is we end up spending the whole time in the [defensive] zone. And when we can pin teams in their [defensive] zone and play more down there, it’s just way easier. And it’s less draining energy wise. I think that’s been a big change that has helped us play some good hockey lately.”

Since coming back from the break, the Caps have controlled just under 52 percent of all shot attempts at 5-on-5, a decent uptick over their full-season mark of 46.7 percent.

“I think it’s helped,” says Carbery. “We’ve been stressing it more, and it’s been showing up in a lot of different situations – turning into more [offensive] zone possession, being able to create a few more turnovers with our forecheck pressure. So that’s been positive. We haven’t gotten the results big picture wise, but it’s had a positive impact inside of games.”

All that said, there is – as Jensen hinted – a downside and a risk to pinching up the walls in the offensive zone. Skilled teams that can create off the rush and teams that prey on the transition game can take advantage of an ill-advised pinch, a poor decision, or even a split second of hesitation.

“Now we do have to be careful,” cautions Carbery. “If you look at last game against Colorado, there’s a few scenarios where now we get exposed without an F3, [with a defenseman] down the wall, [and an] odd man rush [coming back against us]. That’s something that we’ve worked really hard to clean up this year, is to eliminate the odd man rushes as much as we can. We had an issue with that last year, and we’ve done a pretty good job for the most part.

“We just have to walk that line of being aggressive, making sure that we’ve got good coverage and we’re getting above, and we’re making good decisions when we are being aggressive.”

Back In The Saddle – After an absence of 27 games from the Washington lineup for an upper body injury and illness, winger Sonny Milano is set to step back into the lineup tonight against the Canadiens. Milano will be seeing game action for the first time since Dec. 10 in Chicago.

“This is probably the longest injury,” says Milano. “I feel good, though. I’ve been pretty healthy for a good amount of time now; I’m just trying to get back into play. I should be ready here pretty soon.”

Last season, Milano signed as a free agent with Washington shortly after the start of the season. After a brief conditioning stint at AHL Hershey, he joined the Caps in mid-November and caught fire pretty quickly despite having had training camp in Calgary, where he was in camp on a PTO deal.

“It’s always difficult after you miss a long period of time,” he acknowledges. “I’m just trying to be effective any way I can, whether it’s just trying to bring my speed back into the lineup, being good on the forecheck, or even scoring a goal and making a difference. Whatever it is, I’m just trying to make a positive impact.”

In sitting and watching his team play lately, Milano has seen the improvements the rest of us have seen. Now he hopes to help them achieve some better results.

“I think they’ve looked great, especially that Boston game,” says Milano. “That was probably one of our better games of the year. And even before that, I thought that Florida game was well-played, too. It looks like their execution is there, and in getting out of the zone they just look connected. We just need a little puck luck to get the puck to the back of the net, but it’s a good progression. We’ve just got to keep building on that, and hopefully start scoring a little more.”

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper will be in goal for Washington tonight, as the Caps continue to alternate starting netminders for each game this month, thus far. Kuemper is coming off a 26-save performance against Vancouver this past Sunday, a start that resulted in a 3-2 overtime loss for Washington.

Lifetime against the Canadiens, Kuemper is 4-3-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save pct. in 10 appearances (eight starts).

Veteran Jake Allen gets the net for the Canadiens tonight. Allen is 5-10-3 on the season, earning the first of those victories against Washington here on Oct. 21. Lifetime against the Capitals, Allen is 4-4-0 with a shutout, a 3.65 GAA and an .886 save pct. in eight appearances, all starts.

All Lined Up – Here’s how we believe the Caps and the Habs might look on Saturday night at Bell Centre:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 77-Oshie

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

67-Pacioretty, 23-Sgarbossa, 15-Milano

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 43-Wilson

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 3-Jensen

6-Edmundson, 57-van Riemsdyk

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured/Out

19-Backstrom (lower body)

92-Kuznetsov (NHL/NHLPA player assistance program)

Scratches

25-Bear

27-Alexeyev

96-Aubé-Kubel

MONTREAL

Forwards

22-Caufield, 14-Suzuki, 20-Slafkovsky

70-Pearson, 71-Evans, 17-Anderson

89-Roy, 15-Newhook, 40-Armia

55-Pezzetta, 74-Gignac, 12-Gallagher

Defensemen

8-Matheson, 58-Savard

47-Struble, 21-Guhle

72-Xhekaj, 26-Kovacevic

Goaltenders

34-Allen

35-Montembeault

Injured/Out

6-Wideman (back)

28-Dvorak (upper body)

31-Price (knee)

49-Harvey-Pinard

54-Harris (upper body)

77-Dach (torn ACL)

Scratches

30-Primeau

56-Ylonen