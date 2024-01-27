SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Goin’ to Dallas – The Caps conclude a four-game road trip and play their final game ahead of their bye week/All-Star break on Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center. After today’s game, the Caps will be idle until Feb. 6 when they return to action at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

Saturday’s game also concludes the season’s series between the Caps and the Stars. Dallas won the first meeting back on Dec. 7 in the District, rallying from a 3-2 third-period deficit to claim a 5-4 shootout decision.

“That was probably one of our most high-scoring affairs,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “The power play scored, [Evgeny Kuznetsov] scored on a breakaway. I thought it was a good example of us sticking with it. I thought [the Stars] played really well and pushed us, and they tied that game late and pushed it to [overtime]. And then all of a sudden we had to defend and find a way to get through that against a really good team.

“And I think a lot of the things that we’ll take from that game is their ability off the rush. There are some things we learned about this group that we’ll have to be aware of – their speed through the middle with [Roope] Hintz, and their center strength in the face-off circle. So there’s a bunch of stuff we can take from that experience, or learn from, and make sure we’re on our toes today.”

Start Me Up – As they head into the fourth game of a four-game road trip today in Dallas, the Caps are still seeking their first scoreboard lead of the trip, and they’re still seeking their first opening period goal of the trip.

The Caps didn’t score at all in a 3-0 loss to St. Louis a week ago in the trip opener. Three nights later in Minnesota, Anthony Mantha scored Washington’s first goal of the game in the second period, a goal that cut the Wild’s lead to 3-1 at that point. That’s the only second-period goal the Caps have managed in the three games on the trip; when Mantha added a late goal and T.J. Oshie struck on a late power play, it cut Minnesota’s late lead from 5-1 to a more respectable 5-3 final.

On Wednesday night in Denver, the Caps fell behind late in the first on Cale Makar’s shorthanded goal, and by the time Dylan Strome scored the first of his two goals in the third period of that game, the Caps were in a four-goal hole.

They’ve got to help themselves and give themselves a chance by getting out to a good start. The Caps rarely score first; only New Jersey (13) has scored the game’s first goal fewer times than Washington (17) this season. The Caps are 13-2-2 when they score first this season, and they are 9-16-4 when they yield the game’s first goal.

“Our first period, to play well and to get off on the right foot, but also to score that first goal, it’s important,” says Carbery. “Not just to play with the lead and to lead to success overall, but to give our group a little bit of confidence, to get on the board and feel good about ourselves, and to try to play from in front.”

Washington’s road woes extend back further than the current trip. Since they came out of the holiday break, the Caps are 1-6-0 in seven road games, and they’ve been outscored by a combined 29-12 in those seven contests.

More damning, the Capitals have yielded seven goals to opposing defensemen in those last seven road games – including the game-opening tallies in each of the first three games on this trip, two of which were scored while Washington was on the power play. Over the first 46 games of this season, the Caps’ defense corps has scored one more goal (eight) than the team has surrendered to opposing blueliners in its last seven road contests.

In their last seven road games, the Caps have scored four first-period goals; all four came in the first period of their only road victory over that span, a 4-3 win over the Pens in Pittsburgh on Jan. 2.

As an offensively challenged team, the Caps need to start strong on a much more consistent basis, and they’ve got to be able to manage the game and the puck thorughout the full 60 minutes, something they’ve not been able to do so over the course of the trip to date. As a result, they’ve gone three games without picking up a point for the first time this season, and they are at the end of what has been a fruitless road trip to this point.

“Obviously the awareness that we need to be ready, but we’ve got to stick with it,” says Carbery. “It’s so challenging for our group against these real quality teams; I think a good way to put it is you just can’t crack at any moment. And that’s what the elite teams in the NHL are able to do, they can just sustain it. ‘Oh, we’re tied 0-0? No problem. Second period we just keep with it, stay with it.’

“And even if it’s 0-0 going to the third, they just stay with it, stay with it. You can’t crack, and you can’t have those moments where there’s a big hiccup or you take a bad penalty, and now, next thing you know, you’re down and you’re chasing the game.

“I think the start is important, but we need to sustain it and we can’t crack. And we can’t have these instances where we’re playing real well and things look good and now all of a sudden – uh oh – turnover, 2-on-1, back of the net. Because that’s what these elite teams are waiting for – little cracks that you give them, a little sliver – an odd man rush and elite players, they’re going to put it in the back of the net and they’re going to make you pay for it. And that’s what seems like happens more than just the start. It’s being able to stay with it.”

In The Nets – Charlie Lindgren gets the net for the Caps today in what looms as a critical contest. He will be making his fifth start in Washington’s last seven games, and will be seeking his 10th victory of the season. In his last 11 games, Lindgren is 4-4-2 with a shutout, a 2.34 GAA, and a .915 save pct.

Lifetime against the Stars, Lindgren is 2-2-1 with a 1.99 GAA and a .935 save pct. in five appearances, all starts.

Jake Oettinger is the expected starter for the Stars in today’s tilt. He is 4-1-0 in his last five outings, and he will be seeking his 16th victory of the season.

Lifetime against Washington, Oettinger is a perfect 3-0-0 with a shutout, a 0.90 GAA and a .974 save pct. in four appearances (three starts).

All Lined Up – Here’s how we expect the Caps and the Stars might look on Saturday afternoon when they take the ice at American Airlines Center:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

67-Pacioretty, 17-Strome, 21-Protas

8-Ovechkin, 24-McMichael, 77-Oshie

39-Mantha, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 57-van Riemsdyk

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

Scratches

25-Bear

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

DALLAS

Forwards

21-Robertson, 24-Hintz, 53-Johnston

27-Marchment, 95-Duchene, 91-Seguin

14-Benn, 18-Steel, 16-Pavelski

15-Smith, 12-Faksa, 63-Dadonov

Defensemen

55-Harley, 4-Heiskanen

23-Lindell, 2-Hakanpaa

20-Suter, 5-Lundqvist

Goaltenders

29-Oettinger

41-Wedgewood

Injured

None

Scratches

10-Dellandrea

44-Hanley