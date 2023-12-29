SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

I’m On An Island – A couple of days ahead of the flip of the calendar to 2024 and well ahead of the midpoint of the 2023-24 season, the Capitals and New York Islanders will face one another for the final time in the regular season, tonight at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Washington and New York will face-off for the fourth and final time this season tonight, and it’s the fourth time in the Caps’ last 25 games that they’ve faced the Islanders.

“We’ve seen a heavy dose of Long Island; the fourth [game] now, so last time that we’ll see them,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “So [we’re] very familiar with the opponent, know what they do well from a net front standpoint, from delivering pucks, interior presence, getting those pucks back – we have seen that.

“And then we’ve talked about and seen firsthand – especially lately; I feel like they’ve taken another step in their game – Noah Dobson and Mat Barzal and the level that they’re playing at this year. So the offensive component of what they bring and how we need to counter that and defend that is an important key to tonight’s game for sure.”

When the two teams met for the first time this season on Nov. 2 in Washington, the Isles held a 10-9 lead in standings points going into what was a 3-0 Islanders victory. Nine nights later in New York, Washington held a 14-13 points edge before getting out of town with a 4-1 victory. Last week in the District, New York had a 38-34 bulge in points before the Caps pulled out a 3-2 overtime win over the Isles.

Tonight, the Isles are up by a pair of points (41-39) before the two teams do battle for the final time this season. Both teams are aiming to rebound from bad beats on Wednesday night in their first games back in action after the NHL’s holiday hiatus; the Caps suffered a 5-1 setback to the Rangers in Manhattan while the Isles fell 7-0 at home to the Penguins, yielding a six-pack of second-period goals in the process.

Both the Caps and the Islanders will be seeking a bounce back game tonight.

“I think both teams are coming into this game disappointed with their last effort,” says Caps’ defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. “So both teams are going to come out energized and trying to find a way to get a couple of points. It should be a great game; it’s an opponent we know really well over the last few years, so it should be a fun one.”

For Washington, Friday’s game is also the front end of a set of back-to-back contests. The Caps return to the District immediately after tonight’s game, and they will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday in Washington, the Caps’ third straight one-game “homestand,” and the final home game of calendar 2023.

Nashville is also in action on Friday night, visiting the Red Wings in Detroit.

Almost There – When left wing Max Pacioretty and defenseman Ethan Bear both fully participated in Thursday’s practice at UBS Arena, it appeared as though one or both players might make their Washington debuts in Friday’s game against the Islanders. But as it turns out, neither is quite yet ready to do so.

As Carbery noted after Thursday’s practice, the idea was merely to get both players a full practice worth of reps, given that the team had been off for three days because of the NHL’s holiday break, and that practice time has been scarce for a Caps team that’s in the midst of its fourth straight week of three games in four nights, with one more such week ahead on the horizon.

“They both will not be in the lineup,” says Carbery. “Getting closer and closer by the day; we’ll see about [Saturday], just based on how practice goes today and their pregame skate that they get through, and then we’ll see for tomorrow at home against Nashville.”

In The Nets – Charlie Lindgren will be in goal for Washington tonight against the Islanders, joining Darcy Kuemper and Hunter Shepard as the third different netminder to start against the Isles this season. Lindgren is seeking to become the third different Washington goaltender to defeat the Isles this season.

Among all NHL netminders with at least a dozen appearances this season, Lindgren’s .928 save pct. ranks third and his 2.29 GAA ranks fifth. He is 7-2-3 in his last dozen starts.

Lifetime against the Islanders, Lindgren is 1-0-0 in a single start, with a 3.00 GAA and a .914 save pct.

Veteran ex-Caps goaltender Semyon Varlamov has started each of the previous three games between the two teams this season, pitching a 3-0 shutout against the Capitals in Washington on Nov. 2 and posting a 1-1-1 mark with a 2.02 GAA and a .937 save pct. in those three starts this season. But Varlamov, who relieved Ilya Sorokin in Wednesday’s loss to Pittsburgh, is now out with an undisclosed injury, prompting the recall of goaltender Ken Appleby from AHL Bridgeport.

Appleby will back up Sorokin tonight against Washington. On the season, Sorokin is 10-5-7 with a 3.27 GAA and a .909 save pct. in 22 appearances. Lifetime against Washington, Sorokin is 2-3-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save pct. in six appearances (all starts).

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Islanders might look when they take the ice on Friday night at UBS Arena:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 17-Strome, 39-Mantha

29-Lapierre, 92-Kuznetsov, 45-Phillips

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 57-van Riemsdyk

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

25-Bear (shoulder)

67-Pacioretty (torn Achilles’ tendon)

77-Oshie (lower body)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

63-Miroshnichenko

NEW YORK

Forwards

27-Lee, 14-Horvat, 13-Barzal

18-Engvall, 29-Nelson, 21-Palmieri

10-Holmstrom, 44-Pageau, 26-Wahlstrom

20-Fasching, 53-Cizikas, 15-Clutterbuck

Defensemen

28-Romanov, 8-Dobson

4-Bolduc, 41-Bortuzzo

2-Reilly, 25-Aho

Goaltenders

30-Sorokin

50-Appleby

Injured

3-Pelech (upper body)

6-Pulock (lower body)

17-Martin (upper body)

24-Mayfield (upper body)

40-Varlamov (undisclosed)

Scratches

6-Jones

16-Gauthier