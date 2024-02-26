SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

We Can Figure This Out – Home for a one-game stop to host the Ottawa Seantors tonight, the Caps are also starting another set of back-to-back games here tonight. Immediately after Monday’s match with the Sens, the Caps will head back out on the road; they have a Tuesday night date with in Detroit, the first of their three meetings with the Red Wings this season.

Washington has picked up points in each of its last four games (3-0-1), but it has also finished each of those last four games with one fewer player than it started the game with over that span. Defenseman Martin Fehervary is week-to-week with a lower body injury, center Nic Dowd is day-to-day with an upper body injury and right wing T.J Oshie is week-to-week with an upper body ailment. Those are the three players, respectively, that departed the first three of Washington’s previous four games.

In Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Florida, the Caps lost defenseman Nick Jensen in the first period, and they lost winger Anthony Mantha in the third period, both to lower body injuries. Jensen returned to the Florida game in the second period while Mantha did not. Washington also recalled winger Ivan Miroshnichenko from AHL Hershey, the third forward the team has recalled from its AHL affiliate in the last week.

Pierrick Dubé came up from Hershey ahead of the Caps’ recent road trip to Florida, and he made his NHL debut against the Panthers on Saturday, acquitting himself well in limited ice time. Washington recalled center Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey over the weekend, and he joined the team in Florida, though he did not play on the trip. Lapierre is likely to be in the lineup tonight against Ottawa.

After taking Sunday off, the Caps reconvened on Monday morning at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Both Fehervary and Dowd were out on the ice early, albeit in non-contact sweaters. Neither will play tonight against the Sens. Both Jensen and Mantha will be game-time decisions tonight, with the latter appearing to be more likely to play than the former.

“I think Mantha, good chance. Jens, we’ll see,” assesses Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery of his two game-time decisions tonight. “And then we’ll go from there. That will dictate what goes on from a ‘who dresses’ [standpoint] and what our lineup looks like.”

As for Dowd and Fehervary, they’re each a couple of games away – at least – from returning.

“They’re coming along,” says Carbery. “I know we have a few days after the Detroit game [on Tuesday], but I’d like to see them potentially get back into some full practices there, and then we’ll see where it goes after that. But they’re ruled out for the next two.”

If Jensen can’t go tonight, the Caps will have all six of their healthy blueliners on the ice, with Fehverary already sidelined. If Mantha is unable to answer the bell, Dubé would play a second straight game for the Caps.

Atlantic Avenue – Monday’s game is the third of four straight games for the Caps against Atlantic Division opponents. Entering tonight’s game, the Caps have 26 games remaining in the 2023-24 regular season, and a dozen of those are against Atlantic foes; that’s twice as many remaining games as Washington has against its own division (six).

The Caps haven’t seen the Sens since Oct. 18 in Ottawa, Washington’s first road game of the campaign and just its third game of the season. The Senators handed the Caps a 6-1 lashing in that game. While the Sens are among the bottom feeders of the Atlantic Division standings and are on target to miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season, they’re coming in hot, with 10 wins in their last 16 games (10-3-3).

“It’s been a while, and they gave it to us pretty good in their building back then,” observes Carbery. “Shane Pinto has changed their group a lot, since he’s been back [from an NHL suspension]. I feel like it gives them three lines that can stress you – in different ways – defensively.

“They’re playing at a real high level. They’re in that spot where they’ve got a fighting chance and they feel like every single game is a Game 7, or a playoff style game. And they’ve been playing that way for a while, so they’re rolling.

“And then their [defense] are as mobile a [defense] corps as there is for me. Florida’s [defensemen] are very, very mobile. But with [Jakob] Chychrun, [Jake] Sanderson, [Thomas] Chabot, [Artem] Zub and [Erik] Brannstrom, they can scoot. So whether that’s off the rush or in the offensive zone, they can do a lot of damage back there as well.”

Top Of The Mountain – Tonight, Caps’ defenseman John Carlson suits up for the 984th game of his NHL career, pushing him past longtime Washington blueline stalwart – and former Caps’ assistant coach – Calle Johansson for the top spot on the franchise’s list of games played by a defenseman.

Ironically, six years ago this very night, Caps’ captain Alex Ovechkin played in his 984th career game, passing Johansson for the top spot among all players in Washington’s franchise history. Nicklas Backstrom (1,105) has also surpassed Johansson in the years since, so Carlson is now third on Washington’s all-time games played ledger.

Carlson debuted in the NHL on Nov. 20, 2009 against Montreal, and Johansson served as a Caps’ assistant coach for two seasons from 2012-14.

“It’s a huge number,” says Carlson, “especially with Calle, and what he’s meant to me. And just thinking back to when I was a kid and seeing all his stuff, and the record and whatnot. A lot of time has passed, but it’s special to be a part of one organization, nevermind playing that amount of games, which is such a big feat itself. I’m very proud and honored to do it.”

Drafted in the first round (27th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Carlson ranks sixth among the draft class of ’08 in games played, and he ranks third among defensemen from the 2008 Draft, trailing only Drew Doughty (1,151) and Alex Pietrangelo (1,005).

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper gets the net tonight against Ottawa in the front end of the Caps’ set of back-to-back games. Tonight is Kuemper’s first start since Feb. 17, when he stopped 28 shots to earn his 12th win of the season, a 4-3 triumph over the Canadiens in Montreal.

Lifetime against the Sens, Kuemper is 6-3-1 with a 3.06 GAA and a .905 save pct. in 10 appearances, all starts.

For the Sens – who are also starting a set of back-to-backs; they play at Nashville on Tuesday – Anton Forsberg gets the front end starting assignment in Washington. On the season, Forsberg is 11-8-0 with a shutout, a 3.09 GAA and an .895 save pct.

During his days in the Columbus organization, Forsberg earned his first NHL victory over the Capitals under unusual circumstances. On Jan. 2, 2016 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, the Caps and Blue Jackets were in overtime, tied at 4-4. But early in the extra session, Columbus goalie Curtis McElhinney was injured, prompting Forsberg to come on cold in relief, and with the Caps on a 4-on-3 power play.

Forsberg, who had a lifetime NHL record of 0-4-0 at the time, was instantly peppered with half a dozen shots in four minutes of overtime work, but he stopped them all. Forsberg then outdueled Braden Holtby in the shootout to claim his first NHL win, doing so in a game he didn’t enter until its 61st minute.

Lifetime against Washington, Forsberg is 5-1-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save pct. in seven appearances (six starts).

All Lined Up – Here's how we believe the Caps and Sens might look when they take the ice tonight at Capital One Arena:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha (or 72-Dubé)

67-Pacioretty, 23-Sgarbossa, 15-Milano

47-Malenstyn, 29-Lapierre, 96-Aubé-Kubel

Defensemen

57-van Riemsdyk, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 6-Edmundson

27-Alexeyev, 25-Bear

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured/Out

3-Jensen (lower body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

26-Dowd (upper body)

42-Fehervary (lower body)

77-Oshie (upper body)

92-Kuznetsov (NHL/NHLPA player assistance program)

Scratches

63-Miroshnichenko

72-Dubé

OTTAWA

Forwards

7-Tkachuk, 57-Pinto, 91-Tarasenko

21-Joseph, 18-Stützle, 28-Giroux

71-Greig, 9-Norris, 19-Batherson

81-Kubalik, 12-Kastelic, 27-Kelly

Defensemen

85-Sanderson, 24-Bernard-Docker

72-Chabot, 26-Brannstrom

6-Chychrun, 23-Hamonic

Goaltenders

31-Forsberg

70-Korpisalo

Injured/Out

2-Zub (lower body)

Scratches

None