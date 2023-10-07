SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

One More Time – The Caps conclude their 2023 preseason slate on Saturday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena. The game is the second in three nights between the two Metropolitan Division rivals; the Caps downed the Jackets 4-2 in Columbus on Thursday night.

Tonight’s game serves as a bit of dress rehearsal for Friday’s season-opening game against Pittsburgh, but the Caps are resting some likely regulars tonight in favor of taking one last look at a few of their younger players.

In their first training camp under first-year head coach Spencer Carbery, the Caps have shown gradual improvement throughout camp and through each of the first five games of the exhibition season.

“I’ve been really impressed with it,” says Carbery. “Especially from a structure standpoint, the details that we’re trying to ingrain into our game, our group’s ability to pick up these concepts, and you’re seeing it in the games. And that’s ultimately where we see if things are registering and hitting home, and if we’re able to execute it at game speed against an opponent, someone that’s giving you genuine resistance.

“And it has shown up in spades in some of these games, whether it was the Boston game on the road, or whether it was even the road game the other night with a real young lineup, and we saw a lot of the things we talked about in that Columbus game. We did a really good job of controlling play and puck possession stuff for large portions of that game. We’ve been really, really, really impressed and happy with the progression through the camp.”

Tentative Decisions – After making a number of cuts to their training camp roster on Friday, the Caps only have a couple more personnel decisions to make before the Monday deadline for opening night rosters to be submitted to the NHL offices. First-year North American pro Ivan Miroshnichenko has played well at camp and in two preseason outings, but the 19-year-old winger will definitely benefit from playing a large role at AHL Hershey as he makes the adjustment to North American pro hockey. If, as expected, the Caps send their 2022 first-rounder to Hershey, they’ll have 13 healthy forwards remaining on the roster.

The blueline is where things get interesting, and where tonight’s performances could factor into roster decisions. Because of the training camp injury (fractured hand) sustained by newly acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson, there is a spot available in Washington’s regular defense rotation until he is able to return to the lineup. The role of seventh defenseman in the District is also in play.

A key factor in these last-minute roster decisions is the Edmundson recovery timeline. The big blueliner was on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Saturday morning, albeit in a light blue non-contact sweater. Approximately two weeks into a rehab that should take 4-6 weeks, the Caps are also facing a decision of whether or not to place Edmundson on long-term injured reserve, which would keep him out of the first 10 regular season games, making him eligible for a Nov. 8 return in a home game against Florida.

If the Caps expect Edmundson to be able to return before that Nov. 8 game, they may opt to place him on regular injured reserve, which would leave them enough salary cap space for a 13th forward and a seventh defenseman. In that scenario, one of three defensemen – Alex Alexeyev, Hardy Haman Aktell or Lucas Johansen – would likely be sent to Hershey ahead of the Monday deadline for opening night rosters. Of the trio, only Haman Aktell is waiver exempt; both Alexeyev and Johansen would have to clear waivers to be assigned to Hershey.

Haman Aktell has been a camp revelation, and he has played well enough to secure a spot on the roster. But it’s also possible that the 25-year-old Swede will open the season in Hershey, enabling the Caps to keep both Alexeyev and Johansen in Washington, and protecting the team’s organizational depth at the position at least until Edmundson is ready to be activated.

If the Caps choose to place Edmundson on long term injured reserve, he would not be able to return until Nov. 8, as noted above. But in that scenario, the Caps would have enough cap space to start the season with eight defensemen, and they would not need to send any of the three aforementioned bubble defensemen down until Edmundson’s return.

Against the Jackets tonight, Alexeyev, Haman Aktell and Johansen are all in the lineup for one last look. Each of the three will be playing for the fifth time in six preseason games.

“We, as a staff, discuss that quite a bit,” says Carbery. “We’ll give [Trevor van Riemsdyk and Marty [Fehervary] the night off. I feel like both those guys’ games are in a good spot; they’ve played a couple of games. Marty just two, but I feel like his game is in a good spot; he’s a really well-conditioned guy. Going into Friday, we feel like he is in a good spot and we’ll get another opportunity to look at those guys that are competing for spots – lineup spots, where they play – against a real quality opponent in Columbus, that’s going to have a lot of skill up front.”

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper gets the start for Washington tonight in the preseason finale. Kuemper made his first start of the preseason earlier in the week in Boston, a game in which the Caps prevailed 5-4 in overtime. Kuemper yielded goals on each of the first two shots he faced in that game, both goals coming off the rush and aided by some coverage breakdowns on the Caps’ part.

“Not an ideal start to the preseason,” laughed Kuemper after the game. “I wasn’t hoping on letting in the first two shots, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. They made a couple of nice plays. I just want to keep working on my game, and to get rid of some of the rust.

In his first game action in over five months, Kuemper settled in nicely thereafter.

“I was definitely antsy to get playing in a game,” said Kuemper. “It’s been a long time since last season. It was just a lot of fun to be back out there competing.

“It was a lot of fun battling back, and the guys played so well, and we got the win. That made it fun.”

Columbus is bringing nominal No. 1 netminder Elvis Merzlikins along with Spencer Martin, freshly claimed off waivers from Vancouver just over a week ago. Martin started and went the distance against Washington in the Caps’ 4-2 win over the Jackets on Thursday in Columbus, so we are expecting Merzlikins to start and finish for the Jackets tonight.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals might line up for Saturday’s game against the Jackets, along with the roster Columbus is bringing to the District:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

24-McMichael, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

15-Milano, 17-Strome, 45-Phillips

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 21-Protas

Defensemen

38-Sandin, 74-Carlson

46-Johansen, 27-Alexeyev

4-Haman Aktell, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

COLUMBUS

Forwards

4-Sillinger

7-Kuraly

11-Fantilli

13-Gaudreau

17-Danforth

29-Laine

38-Jenner

42-Texier

50-Robinson

52-Bemstrom

86-Marchenko

91-Johnson

Defensemen

8-Werenski

9-Provorov

22-Bean

44-Gudbranson

55-Jiricek

78-Severson

Goaltenders

90-Merzlikins

30-Martin